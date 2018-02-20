Gift Shop Associate
Charlevoix, MI
Posted on February 20, 2018
Do you love people? Do you have a smiling personality? If so, we want you to be our new Gift Shop Associate. Job duties include greeting guests, ringing up transactions, directing guests to locations, answering phones, and some sales. Schedule is for days and weekends. A hard-working, level-headed person is our ideal candidate. Familiarity with a POS system is a plus but we are willing to train the right team member.
