MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Gift Shop Associate

Charlevoix, MI

Website:
http://castlefarms.com/about/employment/

Posted on February 20, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/350486

Apply Now

About Gift Shop Associate

Do you love people? Do you have a smiling personality? If so, we want you to be our new Gift Shop Associate. Job duties include greeting guests, ringing up transactions, directing guests to locations, answering phones, and some sales. Schedule is for days and weekends. A hard-working, level-headed person is our ideal candidate. Familiarity with a POS system is a plus but we are willing to train the right team member.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Castle Farms

More jobs at Castle Farms

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8313058

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing