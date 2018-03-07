General Production (7842)

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Use air grinder, sanders, hammers and various other assorted hand tools.Â Grind and sand parts to remove burrs and smooth rough spots.Â Use steam cleaner and/or power washing equipment as needed.Â Complete paperwork such as logs, and part ticket numbers with information related to part such as quantities, descriptions, part numbers, destination, etc.Â Perform painting and gluing operations that do not require a respirator. (touch-up, roll coat etc.)Â Various assembly jobs.Â Work from verbal & written instructions.Â Keep various records as required.Â Perform operations that may require heavy lifting.Â Maintain good housekeeping and safety standards, and be quality conscious.Â Maintain good attendance record, be self-motivated, and demonstrate a willingness to learn.Â Comply will all requirements of the waste handling training & procedures.Â Comply with all requirements of the Job Safety Analysis for this position.Â Comply with all requirements related to the care & maintenance of your required PPE.Â All other duties as assigned.