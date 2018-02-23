General Plant Laborer

Duties include but not limited to working with metal parts, assembling of parts, disassembling part, burring and/or cleaning parts, fitting of parts by hand, moving parts and/or materials within the company, sawing of raw materials, cleaning/painting/sand blasting, documentation as required, hi-lo truck driving, shipping & receiving, manufacturing communications, use of small hand tools, attention to details, lifting heavy parts, standing for long periods of time, bench work, cleaning within plant as needed, lawn/snow care outside plant building and use of larger motorized machines.Â

Wage increase after first 3 months of employment.

We offer a full benefit package for full time employees, paid vacation time, paid health/dental/prescription insurance, paid life insurance, paid sick & accident insurance, paid holidays and match 401k program.