General Plant Laborer
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
About General Plant Laborer
Duties include but not limited to working with metal parts, assembling of parts, disassembling part, burring and/or cleaning parts, fitting of parts by hand, moving parts and/or materials within the company, sawing of raw materials, cleaning/painting/sand blasting, documentation as required, hi-lo truck driving, shipping & receiving, manufacturing communications, use of small hand tools, attention to details, lifting heavy parts, standing for long periods of time, bench work, cleaning within plant as needed, lawn/snow care outside plant building and use of larger motorized machines.Â
Wage increase after first 3 months of employment.
We offer a full benefit package for full time employees, paid vacation time, paid health/dental/prescription insurance, paid life insurance, paid sick & accident insurance, paid holidays and match 401k program.
Job at a Glance
About Wedin International Inc.
