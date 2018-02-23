General Machinist

Setup and operation of manual machines. Only experienced machinist or educated in the trade need apply. This position deals with the day-to-day operation running of manual machines in a repair type manufacturing facilities. Person will be responsible for producing parts from our manufacturing prints, setting-up the machine and producing the actual parts. General maintenance of the machines are also part of this position. The type of production is job shop or made to order environment, no long run orders. Ideal personÂ will know how to use all of these type machines; mill, lathe, OD grinder & ID grinder.