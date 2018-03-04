General Laborer, Warehouse

Description

Position Description:

Position Summary:

Responsible for general duties involving physical handling of product, materials, supplies and equipment.

Required Skills and Experience:

â¢ Minimum of 18 Years of age.

â¢ 6 months of related experience (i.e. working in a distribution warehouse environment, roofer, farmhand, grocery dock, construction, manipulating patients in a hospital/nursing home or physical therapy environment, or other positions which require continuous heavy lifting which deals with multi-temperature).

â¢ Willing and able to work any day or shift as we are a 24/7 operation.

â¢ Demonstrated attention to detail

â¢ Must be able to repetitively lift up to 50lbs

â¢ This position must pass a post-offer background and drug test.

Preferred Skills and Experience:

â¢ High School diploma or GED

â¢ Ability to operate a manual/powered pallet jack or lift product

â¢ Certified Forklift License a plus

Position Responsibilities may include, but not limited to:

â¢ Responsible for pulling orders based on pick ticket to accurately build orders for loading onto delivery trucks

â¢ Build orders according to assigned load tickets using industrial power equipment

â¢ Manually lift and move product to restock and repack ensuring date code accuracy and proper rotation

â¢ Adhere to good manufacturing practices and safety standards

â¢ Responsible for meeting productivity requirements

â¢ Stage completed pallets in designated area

â¢ Operate industrial power equipment

â¢ Restock and replenish as appropriate

â¢ Perform general maintenance

â¢ Ensure compliance with regulatory and company policies and procedures

â¢ Fill in for other positions as needed

â¢ Perform general warehouse/production/cooler service duties

â¢ Other projects or duties as assigned

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Due to the nature of our business in regard to such things as delivery schedules, order inputs, selection, and Department of Transportation Hours of Service, overtime, attendance and punctuality are essential job functions. Should an individual in this classification not be able to adhere to this requirement due to a disability, they should contact their Human Resources department to see what, if any, reasonable accommodation may be made.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. Drug Free Workplace.

Position Requirements:

As an Equal Opportunity Employer, Reyes Holdings companies will recruit and select applicants for employment solely on the basis of their qualifications. Our Practices and Procedures, including those relating to wages, benefits, transfers, promotions, terminations and self-development opportunities, will be administered without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity, age, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status and all other classes protected by the Federal and State Government. Drug Free Employer.