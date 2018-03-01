General Laborer – Traverse City, MI

General Laborer â Petoskey, MI

Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach every road, parking lot, and residential driveway project. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct.

Summary

Perform general laborer duties on grading and paving crews in a safe, efficient and proper manner to achieve a quality finished product. Involves physical labor such as shoveling, raking, lifting, driving tandem / water trucks and moving equipment. Prior grading or paving experience a plus but not required.

Qualifications

High school diploma or (GED)

Reliable transportation.

Clean driving record and ability to obtain a CDL.

Must have a “Safety First” attitude

Must be able to work outdoors in all seasons

Be able to thrive in a fast pace environment

Must be willing to work nights, weekends and unexpected longer hours when necessary

Be a Team player

