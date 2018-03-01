General Laborer
traverse city, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
About General Laborer
Cornerstone Staffing is looking to add General Laborers to ourÂ Traverse CityÂ location for temporary to permanent hire with one of our many clients in manufacturing. Since 2003, Cornerstone Staffing Solutions has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a $100 million national firm. We employ thousands of people at hundreds of companies across the country and offer our employees a medical benefits plan plus paid holidays.
Your responsibilities:
- Work in the industrial or manufacturing industries
- Work safely and efficiently
- Follow safety and quality processes
- Take an active role in training
Why you should work for Cornerstone:
- Permanent employment possibilities with some great Cadillac area companies
- Medical benefits plan
- Paid holidays
- The stability and dependability of working for a large company
- Weekly pay
- Referral bonus
Our requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Manufacturing or industrial experience preferred but not required
- Demonstrated ability to work effectively with co-workers and management
- Able to workÂ 1st and 2nd shifts
- Willing to submit to drug and background checks
- Driver’s license
- Computer literate a plus
- No conduct or attendance issues in past 6 months
