General Laborer

Cornerstone Staffing is looking to add General Laborers to ourÂ Traverse CityÂ location for temporary to permanent hire with one of our many clients in manufacturing. Since 2003, Cornerstone Staffing Solutions has grown from a neighborhood staffing provider to a $100 million national firm. We employ thousands of people at hundreds of companies across the country and offer our employees a medical benefits plan plus paid holidays.

Your responsibilities:

Work in the industrial or manufacturing industries

Work safely and efficiently

Follow safety and quality processes

Take an active role in training

Why you should work for Cornerstone:

Permanent employment possibilities with some great Cadillac area companies

Medical benefits plan

Paid holidays

The stability and dependability of working for a large company

Weekly pay

Referral bonus

Our requirements: