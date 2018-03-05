MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

General Labor

Cadillac, MI

Posted on March 5, 2018

Michigan Rubber will be accepting applications at the Cadillac Michigan Works! office for General Labor. Competitive Wages, Great Benefits, and a stable employer.

Stop by today to fill out an application at the Cadillac Michigan Works! office located at 401 Lake Street in Beautiful Cadillac, Michigan. 

More jobs at Michigan Rubber Products Inc.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6614858

