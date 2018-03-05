General Labor
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
Michigan Rubber will be accepting applications at the Cadillac Michigan Works! office for General Labor. Competitive Wages, Great Benefits, and a stable employer.
Stop by today to fill out an application at the Cadillac Michigan Works! office located at 401 Lake Street in Beautiful Cadillac, Michigan.
