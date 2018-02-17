MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

General Labor Workers Needed

Cadillac, MI

http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com

Posted on February 17, 2018

Are you looking for a full-time job opportunity?Â  Look no farther.

We are currentlyÂ seeking dedicated employees for General Labor positions in Cadillac, MI.

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Must be 18 or older.

Must be able to work overtime as needed.

Starting wages $10.00 per hour and up.

Fast paced.

Benefits available upon eligibility/enrollment which includes paid time off, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) and short-term disability.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8509461

