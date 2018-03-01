General labor

PMP Traverse City is currently seeking reliable, production workers for the Traverse City, Frankfort and Williamsburg area. Experience in manufacturing a definite plus. Training is available.

-Positive Attitude

-Be able to verify work history

-Valid Identification

-Ability to pass a Drug-screen

-Ability to pass a Background Check

-Ability to pass a basic Math test

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $10.00 to $12.00 /hour