General labor

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 1, 2018

About General labor

PMP Traverse City is currently seeking reliable, production workers for the Traverse City, Frankfort and Williamsburg area. Experience in manufacturing a definite plus. Training is available.

-Positive Attitude

-Be able to verify work history

-Valid Identification

-Ability to pass a Drug-screen

-Ability to pass a Background Check

-Ability to pass a basic Math test

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $10.00 to $12.00 /hour

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8545170

