General labor
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
PMP Traverse City is currently seeking reliable, production workers for the Traverse City, Frankfort and Williamsburg area. Experience in manufacturing a definite plus. Training is available.
-Positive Attitude
-Be able to verify work history
-Valid Identification
-Ability to pass a Drug-screen
-Ability to pass a Background Check
-Ability to pass a basic Math test
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $10.00 to $12.00 /hour
