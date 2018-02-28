We are now accepting applications for general labor positions for all 3 shifts in the Cadillac area!

Partnered with companies that work lots of overtime or very little…. YOUR CHOICE!!!

Teamed with employers that work 4 ten hours shifts… 3 DAY WEEKENDS ALL SUMMER!!!

Openings with multiple clients for all shifts… WE WILL FIND THE RIGHT MATCH FOR YOU!!!

Manpower’s goal is to find you permanent, fulltime employment. Take the next step in your career path by coming down to the Cadillac Manpower office and see what we can do for you.