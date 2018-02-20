General Labor

SUMMARY

Production of castings from a molded to finished product for use by the end user.Â

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

May drive industrial equipment to move materials.

Uses power and/or hand tools that may include air grinder, overhead air host, chipping hammer, punch and screw driver

Must meet physical demands as stated below.

Uses computer to obtain and/or input information.

May be assigned to jobs in other departments.

May aid in training of others.

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of the company.

Provides suggestion for improvement of all of our systems.

QUALIFICATIONS To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE

High school diploma or general education degree (GED); and one to three months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to use hands to finger, handle, or feel. The employee frequently is required to stand, walk, and reach with hands and arms. The employee is occasionally required to sit, climb or balance, and talk or hear. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus. WORK ENVIRONMENT The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently exposed to moving mechanical parts and extreme heat. The employee is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions; high, precarious places; fumes or airborne particles; outside weather conditions; and vibration. The noise level in the work environment is usually loud.