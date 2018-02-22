MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

General Assembly Workers Needed ASAP

Cadillac, MI

Website:
http://www.cornerstone-staffing.com

Posted on February 22, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368777

Apply Now

About General Assembly Workers Needed ASAP

Â 

Are you looking for a Full-Time job opportunity? This might be the perfect job for you!

We are currently seeking dedicated employees for General Assembly positions in Cadillac, MI.

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

Must be 18 or older.

Must be able to work overtime as needed.

Starting wages $10.00 per hour and up.

Multiple shifts available.

Fast paced.

Must be able to submit a resume.

Benefits available uponÂ eligibility/enrollmentÂ which includes paid time off, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) and short-term disability.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About CornerStone Staffing Solutions Inc

More jobs at CornerStone Staffing Solutions Inc

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8516873

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing