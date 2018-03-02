Gas Station Team Member – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

At Meijer, it’s about our people and their success. Today, we have more than 65,000 employees with the strength to help you grow in any career direction you want, whether in our stores, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities or our Midwest corporate offices. It’s your future, maybe it starts with Meijer.

What You’ll Be Doing:

As a Gas Station Team Member, you will be responsible for providing the customer with a remarkable shopping experience by offering fast and friendly service in our gas station. You will create those ‘WOW’ moments that have a positive and lasting impact on our customers. That’s something worth celebrating every day!

Key responsibilities include:

Operate cash register system with accuracy

Maintain gas station process and monitor fuel levels

Product stocking and display in the convenience areas

Monitoring store inventory and sales

Assuring and monitoring safe operating procedures

Truck unloading

Meijer Rewards:

Competitive Wages

Medical/Prescription/Dental/Vision Plan Coverage

Meijer 401 (k) Retirement Plan

Paid Days Off & Holiday Pay

Team Member Discount

Meijer Scholarship Opportunities for Team Members and their immediate families

Leadership Development Training Opportunities

Qualifications