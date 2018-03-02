Gas Station Team Member – Lears Road, Petoskey MI
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 2, 2018
About Gas Station Team Member – Lears Road, Petoskey MI
At Meijer, it’s about our people and their success. Today, we have more than 65,000 employees with the strength to help you grow in any career direction you want, whether in our stores, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities or our Midwest corporate offices. It’s your future, maybe it starts with Meijer.
What You’ll Be Doing:
As a Gas Station Team Member, you will be responsible for providing the customer with a remarkable shopping experience by offering fast and friendly service in our gas station. You will create those ‘WOW’ moments that have a positive and lasting impact on our customers. That’s something worth celebrating every day!
Key responsibilities include:
-
Operate cash register system with accuracy
-
Maintain gas station process and monitor fuel levels
-
Product stocking and display in the convenience areas
-
Monitoring store inventory and sales
-
Assuring and monitoring safe operating procedures
-
Truck unloading
Meijer Rewards:
-
Competitive Wages
-
Medical/Prescription/Dental/Vision Plan Coverage
-
Meijer 401 (k) Retirement Plan
-
Paid Days Off & Holiday Pay
-
Team Member Discount
-
Meijer Scholarship Opportunities for Team Members and their immediate families
-
Leadership Development Training Opportunities
Qualifications
-
Must be age 21 or older and have ability to obtain any necessary certification requirements set by state law
-
Enjoy working in a team environment
-
Foster a positive and friendly environment to gain customer confidence and create repeat business
-
Detail oriented
-
Ability to communicate clearly and effectively
-
This position may require lifting, carrying, pushing, pulling, bending, twisting, squatting, stooping, kneeling and/or climbing
-
Ability to stand for long periods of time
