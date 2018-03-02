Gas Station Team Member [GM Clerk]- 3959 US 31 S, Traverse City MI

Currently, Meijer is looking for a Gas Station Team Member. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for providing the customer with a remarkable shopping experience by offering fast and friendly service in our gas station. This position may also be involved in the maintenance of the gas station pricing systems, monitoring of fuel levels and competitor pricing, as well as various task related to product stocking and display in the convenience area of the gas station.

Key responsibilities include:

Reacting quickly to competition

Assuring safe operating procedures

Protecting Meijer property and the environment

Monitoring store inventory and sales

Monitoring cash control and drive offs

Other daily tasks as required

Qualifications: