Gas Station Team Member [GM Clerk]- 3959 US 31 S, Traverse City MI

Currently, Meijer is looking for a Gas Station Team Member. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for providing the customer with a remarkable shopping experience by offering fast and friendly service in our gas station. This position may also be involved in the maintenance of the gas station pricing systems, monitoring of fuel levels and competitor pricing, as well as various task related to product stocking and display in the convenience area of the gas station.
Key responsibilities include:
Reacting quickly to competition
Assuring safe operating procedures
Protecting Meijer property and the environment
Monitoring store inventory and sales
Monitoring cash control and drive offs
Other daily tasks as required
Qualifications:
Must be age 21 or older
Understands and executes all Gas Station operating procedures including safety and sanitation procedures
Ability to operate cash register system
Good communication skills, friendly, customer oriented, organized, detail oriented, sense of urgency
Maintains a positive working relationship with customers, team members, and leadership
Maintains a spirit of enthusiasm and cooperation
This position may require lifting, carrying, pushing, pulling, bending, twisting, squatting, stooping, kneeling and/or climbing
