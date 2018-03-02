MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Furniture Sales Associate

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://comfortcentertc.com

Posted on March 2, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371088

Apply Now

About Furniture Sales Associate

As a Sales Associate your responsibilities will include greeting guests in a professional manner both on the phone and at the door. You will guide your customers in purchasing the mattress or home furnishing that best fits their needs. You must have a vehicle and be willing to work at multiple locations as needed. Some sales experience preferred. Knowledge of bedding and home decor is helpful. Other duties include writing orders, light paperwork and working as a team to keep our stores clean and inviting to our guests

Job Type: Full-time

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About COMFORT CENTER INC

More jobs at COMFORT CENTER INC

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8551089

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing