Furniture Sales Associate

As a Sales Associate your responsibilities will include greeting guests in a professional manner both on the phone and at the door. You will guide your customers in purchasing the mattress or home furnishing that best fits their needs. You must have a vehicle and be willing to work at multiple locations as needed. Some sales experience preferred. Knowledge of bedding and home decor is helpful. Other duties include writing orders, light paperwork and working as a team to keep our stores clean and inviting to our guests

Job Type: Full-time