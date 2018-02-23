MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Full Time Summer Help

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.denoyerbrosmovingmi.com/

Posted on February 23, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369341

Apply Now

About Full Time Summer Help

Hiring full time Summer Help.

Pay is $10.00 per hour plus tips

You will work Monday – Friday 8a-5p with occasional Saturdays.

Qualifications:

Must be able to push, pull, and carry/ lift 50lbs repeatedly

Stop by and get a application or by emailing your resume. No phone calls please.

Denoyer Moving and Storage
2920 Cass Rd
Traverse City MI 49685

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Denoyer Brothers Moving And Storage

More jobs at Denoyer Brothers Moving And Storage

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7710180

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing