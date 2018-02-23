Full Time Summer Help
Denoyer Brothers Moving And Storage
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369341
About Full Time Summer Help
Hiring full time Summer Help.
Pay is $10.00 per hour plus tips
You will work Monday – Friday 8a-5p with occasional Saturdays.
Qualifications:
Must be able to push, pull, and carry/ lift 50lbs repeatedly
Stop by and get a application or by emailing your resume. No phone calls please.
Denoyer Moving and Storage
2920 Cass Rd
Traverse City MI 49685
Job at a Glance
About Denoyer Brothers Moving And Storage
More jobs at Denoyer Brothers Moving And Storage