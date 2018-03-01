Benzie Senior Resources is seeking a full time LPN to provide in-home services to seniors in Benzie County.Â Benzie Senior Resources is dedicated to supporting older adults and the friends, family and community who surround them. This position will be responsible to perform comprehensive assessments, medication management, foot care service to clients. Minimum of 3 yearsâ experience with preferred experience in senior care or home health care.Â This position offers a competitive wage and benefit package, including medical, vision and dental and along with paid mileage.Â No evenings, weekends or holidays required.Â Join our dedicated team of staff and volunteers for an engaging and satisfying opportunity where you can make a difference in the lives of others. To be considered for this position, please mail your cover letter, resume with three references to Benzie Senior Resources, 10542 Main Street, Honor, MI 49640 or email to [email protected] with subject: LPN on or before March 14, 2018. Visit www.benzieseniorresources.org for the complete job description. Â