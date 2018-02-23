Full Time, 2nd Shift Custodian – Kingsley, MI
Kingsley, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369001
About Full Time, 2nd Shift Custodian – Kingsley, MI
Taking care of our customers, while they take care of their business!
Â
About DM Burr:Â
What started as a family-owned and operated cleaning business, over the past 2 decades, DM Burr has grown to become one of the largest, privately owned building maintenance providers serving the Midwest! With over 1,000 team members throughout Michigan, DM Burr services a variety of areas, such as schools, government and public facilities, manufacturing plants, financial institutions, retail centers and more!
Â
Position Available:Â
Full Time, 2nd Shift Custodian working Monday-Friday. Hourly wage is $11.00/hour.Â
Â
Benefits Offered:
- Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance
- Short/Long Term Disability
- Life Insurance
- 401(k)
- Paid Vacation
- Paid Holiday
- Consistent Work SchedulesÂ
- Company Paid Uniforms
- Company Provided Training
Â
Primary Responsibilities:
- Use approved methods and materials in cleaning and caring for assigned facility
- Dusting, vacuuming, sweeping and mopping
- Operate floor equipment such as; auto floor scrubbers and vacuums
- Empty trash receptacles
- General cleaning of furniture, windows, window sills, and walls
- Stocking restrooms, janitorial closets and break rooms
- Setting up and cleaning up after scheduled events
- Light building maintenance
- General snow removal/lawn care as needed
Â
Position Requirements:
- 1-6 months custodial/ janitorial experience.
- Ability to stand for long periods of time.
- Ability to lift up to 40 lbs.
- Ability to follow basic verbal and written instructions
- Ability to work with minimal supervision
- Ability to pass a criminal background checkÂ
Job at a Glance
About The DM Burr Group
More jobs at The DM Burr Group