Full Time, 2nd Shift Custodian – Kingsley, MI

Taking care of our customers, while they take care of their business!

About DM Burr:Â

What started as a family-owned and operated cleaning business, over the past 2 decades, DM Burr has grown to become one of the largest, privately owned building maintenance providers serving the Midwest! With over 1,000 team members throughout Michigan, DM Burr services a variety of areas, such as schools, government and public facilities, manufacturing plants, financial institutions, retail centers and more!

Position Available:Â

Full Time, 2nd Shift Custodian working Monday-Friday. Hourly wage is $11.00/hour.Â

Benefits Offered:

Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance

Short/Long Term Disability

Life Insurance

401(k)

Paid Vacation

Paid Holiday

Consistent Work SchedulesÂ

Company Paid Uniforms

Company Provided Training

Primary Responsibilities:

Use approved methods and materials in cleaning and caring for assigned facility

Dusting, vacuuming, sweeping and mopping

Operate floor equipment such as; auto floor scrubbers and vacuums

Empty trash receptacles

General cleaning of furniture, windows, window sills, and walls

Stocking restrooms, janitorial closets and break rooms

Setting up and cleaning up after scheduled events

Light building maintenance

General snow removal/lawn care as needed

Position Requirements: