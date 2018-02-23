MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Full Time, 2nd Shift Custodian – Kingsley, MI

Kingsley, MI

Website:
http://www.dmburr.com

Posted on February 23, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369001

Apply Now

About Full Time, 2nd Shift Custodian – Kingsley, MI

Taking care of our customers, while they take care of their business!
Â 
About DM Burr:Â 
What started as a family-owned and operated cleaning business, over the past 2 decades, DM Burr has grown to become one of the largest, privately owned building maintenance providers serving the Midwest! With over 1,000 team members throughout Michigan, DM Burr services a variety of areas, such as schools, government and public facilities, manufacturing plants, financial institutions, retail centers and more!
Â 
Position Available:Â 
Full Time, 2nd Shift Custodian working Monday-Friday. Hourly wage is $11.00/hour.Â 
Â 
Benefits Offered:
  • Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance
  • Short/Long Term Disability
  • Life Insurance
  • 401(k)
  • Paid Vacation
  • Paid Holiday
  • Consistent Work SchedulesÂ 
  • Company Paid Uniforms
  • Company Provided Training
Â 
Primary Responsibilities:
  • Use approved methods and materials in cleaning and caring for assigned facility
  • Dusting, vacuuming, sweeping and mopping
  • Operate floor equipment such as; auto floor scrubbers and vacuums
  • Empty trash receptacles
  • General cleaning of furniture, windows, window sills, and walls
  • Stocking restrooms, janitorial closets and break rooms
  • Setting up and cleaning up after scheduled events
  • Light building maintenance
  • General snow removal/lawn care as needed
Â 
Position Requirements:
  • 1-6 months custodial/ janitorial experience.
  • Ability to stand for long periods of time.
  • Ability to lift up to 40 lbs.
  • Ability to follow basic verbal and written instructions
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision
  • Ability to pass a criminal background checkÂ 

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About The DM Burr Group

More jobs at The DM Burr Group

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8519077

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing