MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Full and Part-Time Cashiers

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 22, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369041

Apply Now

About Full and Part-Time Cashiers

 

Rite Aid Store Location Photo

 

Rite Aid Pharmacy is seeking Full and Part-Time Cashiers for their Garfield location

Job Duties include:

  • Assist with stocking and cashiering
  • Working 5 days per week, including some weekends, nights and holidays
  • The shifts vary between AM and PM schedules
  • This is an entry level position with training provided

Wage is $9.25 per hour

Associate discounts!

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Rite Aid Pharmacy

More jobs at Rite Aid Pharmacy

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8421375

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing