Full and Part-Time Cashiers
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 22, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369041
About Full and Part-Time Cashiers
Rite Aid Pharmacy is seeking Full and Part-Time Cashiers for their Garfield location
Job Duties include:
- Assist with stocking and cashiering
- Working 5 days per week, including some weekends, nights and holidays
- The shifts vary between AM and PM schedules
- This is an entry level position with training provided
Wage is $9.25 per hour
Associate discounts!
Job at a Glance
About Rite Aid Pharmacy
More jobs at Rite Aid Pharmacy