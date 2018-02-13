FT/PT Host/Hostess

Cunningham’s Family Restaurant of Mackinaw City have openings for Host/Hostess for the 2018 season. Must be reliable, works well with other staff as well as assisting other staff member during peak hours and have reliable transportation. Handiling cash and credit/debit cards. Cash handiling experience is a plus.

1 FT position shift PM:

1:45 pm to Close (8:30-11:00 pm)

1 PT position shift PM/AM:

2 PM Shifts 1:45 pm to Close (8:30-11:00 pm)

2 AM Shifts 8:00 am – 3:00 pm