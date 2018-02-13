MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

FT/PT Dishwashers

Mackinaw City, MI

Posted on February 13, 2018

Cunningham’s Family Restaurant of Mackinaw City have openings for Dishwashers for the 2018 season. Must be reliable, works well with other staff as well as assisting other staff member during peak hours and have reliable transportation.

1 FT position shift PM Dishwasher:

1:45 pm to Close (8:30-11:00 pm)

1 PT position shift PM/AM:

2 PM Shifts 1:45 pm to Close (8:30-11:00 pm)

2 AM Shifts 6:00 am – 2:00 pm

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8502274

