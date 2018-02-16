MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Front Desk/Night Audit

Cadillac, MI

Posted on February 16, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367839

Apply Now

About Front Desk/Night Audit

The Holiday Inn Express of Cadillac has immediate openings for a Night Auditor. This position is 11pm to 7am. It is a Front Desk position. Duties include but are not limited to, preparing guest registration paperwork, laundry, running nightly reports to make sure that the audit balances, starting breakfast, checking guests in and out of the system as needed, etc.. Canidate must have good social skills and phone ettiquete. Must have reliable transportation. Must be available to work weekends and holidays.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Holiday Inn Express And Suites

More jobs at Holiday Inn Express And Suites

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8145038

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing