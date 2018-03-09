Front Desk Associate
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
About Front Desk Associate
Duties include but are not limited to:
- Facilitating the efficient and timely entry of the patient to the office setting;
- Greeting all patients in a professional manner;
- Handing out appropriate literature and information & forms to be filled out by patient; checking for accuracy and completion;
- Copying insurance ID cards and driver’s licenses as well as several other general office activities related to a medical practice.
- This person will also support the front office business administrators, and the Office Manager, in various operations areas and tasks.
- This person will be responsible for pulling and filing patient records; some telephone communication with patients; new patient chart set-up; other duties as assigned by Office Manager.
A great work environment and a competitive salary. This company is an equal-opportunity employer. D/F/W, committed to a diverse workforce.Â Â
Requirements include:
- High School level education
- Knowledge of medical terminology, medical computer programs and insurance policies preferred
- Type 40 wpm
- Proficiency in Word and Excel are required
- The position requires someone who is personable, dependable and responsible, with excellent organizational as well as verbal and written communication skills
- Must have positive attitude with impeccable customer service skills
