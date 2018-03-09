MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Front Desk Associate

Petoskey, MI

https://advancedderm.com/

Posted on March 9, 2018

About Front Desk Associate

Duties include but are not limited to:

  • Facilitating the efficient and timely entry of the patient to the office setting;
  • Greeting all patients in a professional manner;
  • Handing out appropriate literature and information & forms to be filled out by patient; checking for accuracy and completion;
  • Copying insurance ID cards and driver’s licenses as well as several other general office activities related to a medical practice.
  • This person will also support the front office business administrators, and the Office Manager, in various operations areas and tasks.
  • This person will be responsible for pulling and filing patient records; some telephone communication with patients; new patient chart set-up; other duties as assigned by Office Manager.

A great work environment and a competitive salary. This company is an equal-opportunity employer. D/F/W, committed to a diverse workforce.Â Â 

Requirements include:

  • High School level education
  • Knowledge of medical terminology, medical computer programs and insurance policies preferred
  • Type 40 wpm
  • Proficiency in Word and Excel are required
  • The position requires someone who is personable, dependable and responsible, with excellent organizational as well as verbal and written communication skills
  • Must have positive attitude with impeccable customer service skills

ADCS Clinics LLC

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8578795

