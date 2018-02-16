Job ID 424622BR

Job Title: Freight Handler Part-Time

Address Line 1: 1451 Hanthorn St

City: Cadillac

State: Michigan

Zip Code: 49601-1158

Position Status: Part-Time

Grade: DKP

Work Hours: 5 PM to 8:30 pm

Job Description:

POSITION OVERVIEW:

Transport freight across dock area to/from trailers for loading to trailers.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

1.Perform freight handling using appropriate motorized and manual equipment, including but not limited to: forklift, pallet jack and hand truck

2.Verify documentation matches freight description (e.g. type, weight, hazardous materials), using current electronic or manual system

3.Secure freight inside trailers using appropriate tools and supplies (e.g. pallets, straps, rope)

4.Recoup/repair damaged freight when necessary

5.Verify and complete required documentation and reports

6.Assist customers with freight and freight documentation as needed

7.Comply with all applicable laws/regulations, as well as company policies/procedures

8.Perform other duties as required

Disclaimer: This job description is general in nature and is not designed to contain or to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to the job.

QUALIFICATIONS:

â¢High school diploma or equivalent, preferred

â¢Must be at least 18 years of age

â¢Prior experience in warehousing, freight handling and/or fork lift operations preferred

â¢If hostler/yard mule duties required, experience preferred

â¢Ability to count and perform basic math, with or without a calculator

â¢Basic written and verbal communication skills

â¢Ability to lift/carry hand freight of varying weights several times a week, to lift dock plates weighing approximately 100 pounds, and to open trailer doors requiring approximately 75 pounds of lift force, up to several times per day or more

â¢Ability to bend, twist, squat, pushing/pulling freight throughout shift

â¢Ability to work independently and/or as a team member

â¢Previous dock/warehouse experience preferred

WORKING CONDITIONS:

â¢Dock environment; exposure to varied weather conditions, exhaust, fumes, dust, noise

â¢Hours may vary due to operational need

â¢Frequent contact with service center personnel; fast-paced, deadline oriented

Division Category: Handler/Dockworker

Company Name: FedEx Freight Inc.

FedEx Freight is an Equal Opportunity Employer, including disabled and veterans.

If you have a disability and you need assistance in order to apply for a position with FedEx Freight, please call 800-888-8252 or e-mail at [email protected]

FedEx Freight will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because such employee or applicant has inquired about, discussed, or disclosed the compensation of the employee or applicant or another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or (c) consistent with the contractorâs legal duty to furnish information.