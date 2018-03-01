About the Company:

Alta Equipment Company is one of the Great Lakes leading equipment dealers, offering a wide variety of products including gas and electric forklifts, a diverse line of construction equipment and materials handling products. Alta brings 34 years of experience in service efficiency and fleet management to its customer base, providing rapid response and innovative solutions. We are a growing, progressive, multi-location distributor with 22 locations and over 800 employees based in Michigan, Northern Indiana and Illinois. Our core commitment is to provide outstanding service that exceeds our customersâ expectations. Altaâs Guiding Principles are that we Invest in the Best, we have a Passion for Excellence, we promote Mutual Respect, we are One Team, and we develop relationships that create Customers for Life.

We offer an excellent benefit package that includes:

Blue Cross Blue Shield health with 3 PPO plans to choose from

Delta Dental

EyeMed voluntary vision

UNUM company paid life, short and long term disability insurances

Voluntary life and long term disability buy up

Legal and identity theft insurance

Flexible and Health Savings Accounts

Paid holidays

Personal and vacation time

401(k) with discretionary match

Our Industrial Equipment Group is seeking a full-time forklift shop service technician / mechanic at our Traverse City, MI branch. The primary responsibilities of the position consist of, but are not limited to:

Performing preventative maintenance on customer forklifts and other material handling equipment

Diagnose and repair all forms of customer equipment

Completing each repair job in a timely, efficient and professional manner

Providing exceptional customer service

Work and manage workloads independently

Proper completion and submission of all required paperwork

Incorporate Alta’s Guiding Principles into daily activities

Performs other duties as assigned

Consistent, regular, and reliable attendance including being ready for work at the designated start time

We encourage our Technicians to participate in our in-house training program, allowing them to acquire additional skills in diagnosis and troubleshooting and further advance their career as a Technician. Also, company uniforms are provided!

Desired Skills and Qualifications:

Previous mechanic repair experience (forklift, heavy equipment, diesel, automotive) including experience in the Military, Guard or Reserve with an MOS or NEC code of 63B, 63H, 63S, 63W, 63Y, 91B, 91H, 91L, 91M or CM

Strong working knowledge of electric and liquid propane units

Excellent mechanical aptitude

Possess own tools

Computer programs – HYPASS, Hyster TKC training software and Hyster contact management system

Language Skills – Intermediate: Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees of the organization.

Mathematical Skills – Basic: Ability to add and subtract two digit numbers and to multiply and divide with 10’s and 100’s. Ability to perform these operations using units of American money and weight measurement, volume, and distance.

Reasoning Ability – Intermediate: Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form. Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.

Physical Demands/Work Environment:

Physical/Sensory Functions: Regularly will stand, walk, use hands, reach with hands; Frequently will talk/hear; Occasionally will sit, climb or balance, stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl.

Vision: No special vision requirements.

Lift and/or Move Functions: Regularly will lift up to 10 pounds; Frequently will lift 11 to 25 pounds; Occasionally will lift from 26 to 100 plus pounds

Work Environment: Regularly will work near moving mechanical parts; Frequently will be exposed to fumes or airborne particles, outdoor weather conditions; Occasionally will work in wet or humid conditions (non-weather), extreme cold and heat (non-weather), risk of electrical shock, vibration

