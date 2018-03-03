MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Food Team Member

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 3, 2018

Food Team Member
Location: 3130 S Airport Rd W, Traverse City, Michigan

Description:As a Food Team Member, you are responsible for the replenishment, rotation, freshness, in-stocks, proper signing, and overall cleanliness in grocery. You will follow all food safety standards and best practices, and offer proactive service to guests. * *

Qualifications:Welcoming and helpful attitude toward guests and other team members. Able to learn and adapt to current technology needs. Able to think quickly on the spot to answer guest questions. Flexible work schedule (e.g., nights, weekends and holidays) and regular attendance necessary. * *

