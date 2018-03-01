FOOD SERVICE WORKER (PART-TIME) 2 openings Job

We have 2 openings for a part-time FOOD SERVICE WORKER position.

Location: Benzie County Central Schools | Benzie Central Middle School – 9300 Homestead Rd, Benzonia MI 49616. /Note: online applications accepted only./

Schedule: Monday thru Friday, shifts are from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Requirement: Prior food service experience is a plus, but not required!

If you have a positive attitude and a love for learning, you may be interested in joining our team.

Summary:* Prepares, presents and serves food as needed.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:* Performs prep work such as washing, peeling, cutting and seeding fruits and vegetables. Weighs and measures designated ingredients. Carries pans, kettles and trays of food to and from work stations, stove and refrigerator in accordance with safety standards. Stores food in designated areas following wrapping, dating, food safety and rotation procedures. Cleans work areas, equipment and utensils. Distributes supplies, utensils and portable equipment. Utilizes approved food recipes and production standards to ensure proper quality, serving temperatures and standard portion control. Serves customers in a friendly, efficient manner following outlined steps of service. Resolves customer concerns and relays relevant information to supervisor. Ensures compliance with company service standards and inventory and cash control procedures. Assures compliance with all sanitation and safety requirements. Performs other duties as assigned.



