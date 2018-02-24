Food Service Worker – Grand Traverse County

Overview:

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is in the customer service business across food, facilities and uniforms, wherever people work, learn, recover, and play. United by a passion to serve, our more than 270,000 employees deliver experiences that enrich and nourish the lives of millions of people in 22 countries around the world every day. Aramark is recognized among the Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE and the Worldâs Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Description:

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prepare a daily report that verifies transactions

Be able to work quickly and concisely under pressure

Understand what is inclusive of a reimbursable meal

Ensure storage of food in a proper and sanitary manner

Organize and assist in major cleaning of refrigerators, freezers, and cooking and serving equipment at the regularly scheduled intervals

Ensure food items and supplies are checked in as they arrive

Ensure daily cleaning and sterilization of all dishes, silverware, and cooking utensils

Promote good public relations

Attend in-service meetings as scheduled by the General Manager/Lead

Proper utilization of leftovers as required

Maintain a constant sense of cost control

Adhere to all HACCP regulations for sanitation, food handling, and storage

Adhere to the uniform policy

Communicate with the Kitchen Manager daily to understand and properly prepare menu for the day

Serve food at proper portions as requested

Adjust thermostat controls to regulate temperature of ovens, broilers, grills, roasters, steam kettles, and all other cooking and serving equipment

Measure and mix ingredients according to standardized recipes using blenders, mixers, grinders, slicers, and other preparation equipment to prepare entrees, soups, salads, sandwiches, gravies, desserts, sauces, casseroles, and other food items

Bake, roast, broil, boil, and steam meats, fish, vegetables, and other foods

Observe and test food being cooked by tasting, smelling, and taking temperature to assure it is cooked

May wash, peel, cut, and shred vegetables and fruits to prepare them for use

May bake bread, rolls, cakes, and pastries

Other related duties as assigned

MUST BE ABLE TO:

Skillfully use hand tools or machines needed for your work

Read instructions for items to be made

Use math to calculate change

Work with client(s) with tact and diplomacy

Perform work that is routine and organized

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Lifting twenty (20) pounds unassisted and more with assistance; frequent lifting and/or carrying of objects weighing up to twenty (20) pounds

Reaching, handling, seeing, standing, walking

Inside Job (defined as spending approximately 75% or more of the time inside)

Temperature changes: variations in temperature, which are sufficiently marked and abrupt to cause noticeable bodily reactions.

Qualifications:

QUALIFICATIONS:

Foodservice Sanitation Certificate as needed

High School diploma/GED

#Monster

Aramark is an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY/AFFIRMATIVE ACTION employer â Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran