Food Service Worker – Grand Traverse County
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Overview:
Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is in the customer service business across food, facilities and uniforms, wherever people work, learn, recover, and play. United by a passion to serve, our more than 270,000 employees deliver experiences that enrich and nourish the lives of millions of people in 22 countries around the world every day. Aramark is recognized among the Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE and the Worldâs Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.
Description:
GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:
-
Prepare a daily report that verifies transactions
-
Be able to work quickly and concisely under pressure
-
Understand what is inclusive of a reimbursable meal
-
Ensure storage of food in a proper and sanitary manner
-
Organize and assist in major cleaning of refrigerators, freezers, and cooking and serving equipment at the regularly scheduled intervals
-
Ensure food items and supplies are checked in as they arrive
-
Ensure daily cleaning and sterilization of all dishes, silverware, and cooking utensils
-
Promote good public relations
-
Attend in-service meetings as scheduled by the General Manager/Lead
-
Proper utilization of leftovers as required
-
Maintain a constant sense of cost control
-
Adhere to all HACCP regulations for sanitation, food handling, and storage
-
Adhere to the uniform policy
-
Communicate with the Kitchen Manager daily to understand and properly prepare menu for the day
-
Serve food at proper portions as requested
-
Adjust thermostat controls to regulate temperature of ovens, broilers, grills, roasters, steam kettles, and all other cooking and serving equipment
-
Measure and mix ingredients according to standardized recipes using blenders, mixers, grinders, slicers, and other preparation equipment to prepare entrees, soups, salads, sandwiches, gravies, desserts, sauces, casseroles, and other food items
-
Bake, roast, broil, boil, and steam meats, fish, vegetables, and other foods
-
Observe and test food being cooked by tasting, smelling, and taking temperature to assure it is cooked
-
May wash, peel, cut, and shred vegetables and fruits to prepare them for use
-
May bake bread, rolls, cakes, and pastries
-
Other related duties as assigned
MUST BE ABLE TO:
-
Skillfully use hand tools or machines needed for your work
-
Read instructions for items to be made
-
Use math to calculate change
-
Work with client(s) with tact and diplomacy
-
Perform work that is routine and organized
PHYSICAL DEMANDS:
-
Lifting twenty (20) pounds unassisted and more with assistance; frequent lifting and/or carrying of objects weighing up to twenty (20) pounds
-
Reaching, handling, seeing, standing, walking
-
Inside Job (defined as spending approximately 75% or more of the time inside)
-
Temperature changes: variations in temperature, which are sufficiently marked and abrupt to cause noticeable bodily reactions.
Qualifications:
QUALIFICATIONS:
-
Foodservice Sanitation Certificate as needed
-
High School diploma/GED
Aramark is an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY/AFFIRMATIVE ACTION employer â Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran
