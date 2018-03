MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Job history with references.

PREFERRED QUALITIES:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

Previous food service experience.

Required Skills include:

· Excellent communication skills – legible handwriting, good customer service skills

· Ability to work under elements of time pressure, frequent interruption of activities, and noise

· Excellent math skills and cash register experience desirable

· A flexible schedule to include Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays

A Food Service Worker/Cashier may be responsible for:

· General restocking of cafeteria and prep of beverages during shifts

· Set-up and tear down of equipment

· General cold food preparation

· Patient tray assembly

· General money handling responsibility, cash accountability, and security of cash during the normal shift