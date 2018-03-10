MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Food Service Worker/Cashier

Cadillac, MI

https://my.jobs/b23ecf4a26db4eca84829d1f302abf13151

Posted on March 10, 2018

About Food Service Worker/Cashier

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Job history with references.

PREFERRED QUALITIES:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

Previous food service experience.

Required Skills include:

Â· Excellent communication skills â legible handwriting, good customer service skills

Â· Ability to work under elements of time pressure, frequent interruption of activities, and noise

Â· Excellent math skills and cash register experience desirable

Â· A flexible schedule to include Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays

A Food Service Worker/Cashier may be responsible for:

Â· General restocking of cafeteria and prep of beverages during shifts

Â· Set-up and tear down of equipment

Â· General cold food preparation

Â· Patient tray assembly

Â· General money handling responsibility, cash accountability, and security of cash during the normal shift

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8584245

