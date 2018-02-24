Description/Job Summary

Job Overview:

The Food Service Worker may work anywhere on property where food is prepared. This person will assist in setup and serving of food from counters and steamtables. Duties will include cleaning and sanitizing equipment and work stations. The general responsibilities of the position include those listed below, but Sodexo may identify other responsibilities of the position. These responsibilities may differ among accounts, depending on business necessities and client requirements.

/General Responsibilities:/

Reads recipes and/or product directions.

Estimates food requirements.

Operates a variety of kitchen utensils to weigh, measure, mix, wash, peel, cut, grind, stir, strain, season and knead foodstuffs for cooking, serving and storing.

Assists in the preparation of hot and/or cold foods, and properly stores food, utilizing knowledge of temperature requirements and spoilage.

Inspects workstations for compliance with service standards.

Keeps records and requisition for supplies/equipment as needed.

Cleans and sanitizes workstations and equipment following all Sodexo, client and regulatory rules and procedures.

May taste test products.

Sets up stations with entrees, soups, salads, breads, condiments, other food products and utensils.

Provides general stocking duties in service area.

Serves and replenishes food from counters and steam tables (sometimes using a conveyor food belt), and breaks down stations at the end of meal periods.

Brews coffee and tea.

May be required to restock other beverage areas.

Interacts with customers in the serving, retail and dining areas.

Assists customers with opening containers and cutting food when requested.

Attends all allergy and foodborne illness in-service training.

Complies with all company safety and risk management policies and procedures.

Reports all accidents and injuries in a timely manner.

Participates in regular safety meetings, safety training and hazard assessments.

Complies with all Sodexo HACCP policies and procedures.

Attends training programs (classroom and virtual) as designated.

May work on a trayline to distribute food.