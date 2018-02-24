Food Service Worker
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369575
About Food Service Worker
Description/Job Summary
Job Overview:
The Food Service Worker may work anywhere on property where food is prepared. This person will assist in setup and serving of food from counters and steamtables. Duties will include cleaning and sanitizing equipment and work stations. The general responsibilities of the position include those listed below, but Sodexo may identify other responsibilities of the position. These responsibilities may differ among accounts, depending on business necessities and client requirements.
/General Responsibilities:/
-
Reads recipes and/or product directions.
-
Estimates food requirements.
-
Operates a variety of kitchen utensils to weigh, measure, mix, wash, peel, cut, grind, stir, strain, season and knead foodstuffs for cooking, serving and storing.
-
Assists in the preparation of hot and/or cold foods, and properly stores food, utilizing knowledge of temperature requirements and spoilage.
-
Inspects workstations for compliance with service standards.
-
Keeps records and requisition for supplies/equipment as needed.
-
Cleans and sanitizes workstations and equipment following all Sodexo, client and regulatory rules and procedures.
-
May taste test products.
-
Sets up stations with entrees, soups, salads, breads, condiments, other food products and utensils.
-
Provides general stocking duties in service area.
-
Serves and replenishes food from counters and steam tables (sometimes using a conveyor food belt), and breaks down stations at the end of meal periods.
-
Brews coffee and tea.
-
May be required to restock other beverage areas.
-
Interacts with customers in the serving, retail and dining areas.
-
Assists customers with opening containers and cutting food when requested.
-
Attends all allergy and foodborne illness in-service training.
-
Complies with all company safety and risk management policies and procedures.
-
Reports all accidents and injuries in a timely manner.
-
Participates in regular safety meetings, safety training and hazard assessments.
-
Complies with all Sodexo HACCP policies and procedures.
-
Attends training programs (classroom and virtual) as designated.
-
May work on a trayline to distribute food.
-
May perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
/Job Qualifications:/
/Experience/Knowledge:/
-
High School diploma, GED, or equivalent experience.
-
No previous work experience required.
-
/Skills/Aptitude:/*
-
Presents self in a highly professional manner to others and understands that honesty and ethics are essential.
-
Ability to maintain a positive attitude.
-
Ability to communicate with co-workers and other departments with professionalism and respect.
-
Maintains a professional relationship with all coworkers, vendor representatives, supervisors, managers, customers, and client representatives.
-
Ability to use a computer.
-
Ability to provide clear directions and respond to employees.
-
Basic food-handling skills
-
/License/Qualifications/*
Certifications: None.
/General Qualifications:/
-
Willingness to be open to learning and growing.
-
Maturity of judgment and behavior.
-
Maintains high standards for work areas and appearance.
-
Maintains a positive attitude.
-
Ability to work a flexible schedule helpful.
-
Must comply with any dress code requirements.
-
Must be able to work nights, weekends and some holidays.
-
Attends work and shows up for scheduled shift on time with satisfactory regularity.
/Physical Requirements:/
-
Close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to adjust focus, with or without corrective lenses.
-
Significant walking or other means of mobility.
-
Ability to work in a standing position for long periods of time (up to 8 hours).
-
Ability to reach, bend, stoop, push and/or pull, and frequently lift up to 35 pounds and occasionally lift/move 40 pounds.
/Working Conditions (may add additional conditions specific to defined work location):/
-
Generally in an indoor setting; however, may supervise outside activities and events.
-
Varying schedule to include evenings, holidays, weekends and extended hours as business dictates.
-
While performing the duties of this job, the employee is primarily in a controlled, temperate environment; however, may be exposed to heat/cold during support of outside activities.
-
The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate to loud.
-
Details*
Full and Part time food service worker positions available. Flexible schedules, no late nights,every other weekend/holiday required.
Sodexo is an EEO/AA/Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran employer. Sodexo is committed to upholding the spirit and principles of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the 1998 amendment to the Act. If, due to a disability, you require a reasonable accommodation to navigate this site and/or complete the on-line application process, please contact [email protected] for assistance. For more information about our commitment to equal employment opportunity, please click here.
