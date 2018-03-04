Food Service Supervisor – Oaks – 12536

DESCRIPTION/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Â * Supervise inmate labor and/or team members in accordance with the company and the facilities policies

Â * Prepares, assists, or instructs inmate labor and/or team members in the preparation of a variety of food items in accordance with departmental work production standards, standardized recipes, and work instructions

Â * Follows assigned facility housekeeping and safety practices in all preparation, oversight, and serving of correctional facility meals

Â * Other duties as assigned

Â Â MUST BE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY PASS A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREEN

