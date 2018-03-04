MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Food Service Supervisor – Oaks – 12536

Manistee, MI

Posted on March 4, 2018

DESCRIPTION/RESPONSIBILITIES:
Â * Supervise inmate labor and/or team members in accordance with the company and the facilities policies
Â * Prepares, assists, or instructs inmate labor and/or team members in the preparation of a variety of food items in accordance with departmental work production standards, standardized recipes, and work instructions
Â * Follows assigned facility housekeeping and safety practices in all preparation, oversight, and serving of correctional facility meals
Â * Other duties as assigned
Â Â  MUST BE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY PASS A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREEN

We are proud to be an EEO/AA employer M/F/D/V. We maintain a drug-free workplace and perform pre-employment substance abuse testing.

