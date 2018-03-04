Food Service Supervisor – Oaks – 12536
Manistee, MI
Posted on March 4, 2018
DESCRIPTION/RESPONSIBILITIES:
Â * Supervise inmate labor and/or team members in accordance with the company and the facilities policies
Â * Prepares, assists, or instructs inmate labor and/or team members in the preparation of a variety of food items in accordance with departmental work production standards, standardized recipes, and work instructions
Â * Follows assigned facility housekeeping and safety practices in all preparation, oversight, and serving of correctional facility meals
Â * Other duties as assigned
Â
Â Â MUST BE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY PASS A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREEN
We are proud to be an EEO/AA employer M/F/D/V. We maintain a drug-free workplace and perform pre-employment substance abuse testing.
