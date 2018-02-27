MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Food Champion Closing Shift

Petoskey, MI

http://www.tbelljobs.com

Posted on February 27, 2018

About Food Champion Closing Shift

Closing team members work in a fast paced environment to serve customers and clean the kitchen to standard. Looking for motivated team members who love to work the night shift!!

Full time

Evenings/late nights

401K

Health Benefits

Bonus incentives

Supplied Uniforms

Free shift meals

Free Sodas

Room for advancement

About Kfc/Taco Bell #3758

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8014911

