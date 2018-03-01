MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Food & Beverage Server

Manistee, MI

http://www.lrcr.com

Posted on March 1, 2018

Starting Wage: $3.00/hr. + tips This is a tipped position, with the exception of banquets where there is a gratuity added.

Serves guests quickly, efficiently, professionally and with complete knowledge of food, beverage and banquet menus throughout the resort as needed. Offers superior customer service and maintains assigned areas in a clean and orderly manner throughout the shift. Serves food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to patrons seated at tables, conference center, event center and gaming floor, within the standards and guidelines prescribed.

Complete job description available at www.lrcr.com , click on careers.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7122291

