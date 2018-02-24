Float CSR / Teller – Fifth Third Center – Full Time

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Fifth Third Bank is one of the top-performing banks in the country, with a heritage that spans more than 150 years. As The curious bank, we’ve staked our claim on looking at things differently, at being better listeners and at showing more commitment. This applies to our relationships with customers and employees alike.

We employ about 19,000 people, and what we offer is:

# A chance for employees to build their future, with supportive career development and financial wellness programs.

# An environment where we win together. We celebrate achievement and work collaboratively. We’re also a two-time Gallup Great Workplace honoree.

# An invitation to impact lives in a positive and lasting way. Everything we do is geared toward improving lives. That’s fun and exciting.

It comes down to the fact that Fifth Third is a warm and caring place to with which to grow # as a customer or as a team member.

Our Financial Centers provide a full range of deposit, digital delivery, lending, and credit card solutions products to individuals and small businesses in 12 states: Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina. We have more than 1,300 full-service Financial Centers, including more than 100 Bank MartÂ® locations open seven days a week inside select grocery stores. Our Curious Bankers are committed to listening to our customers and inspiring them with smart financial solutions. Customers depend on us to provide banking products/services that impact their lives and meet their needs, whether saving for a home or a child’s education, planning for retirement, or building a business.

GENERAL FUNCTION: Provide excellent customer care to customers regarding daily transactions,

addressing inquiries, and problem resolution, in accordance with Fifth Third Bank policies. Refer

customers to the appropriate business partner for products and services uncovered during business interactions and/or conversations. This role will be expected to travel to various Financial Centers within the market.

Responsible and accountable for risk by openly exchanging ideas and opinions, elevating concerns, and personally following policies and procedures as defined. Accountable for always doing the right thing for customers and colleagues, and ensures that actions and behaviors drive a positive customer experience. While operating within the Bank#s risk appetite, achieves results by consistently identifying, assessing, managing, monitoring, and reporting risks of all types.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

. Customer Experience Function:

o Promote good customer experience by consistently providing best in class customer satisfaction by adhering to and applying customer experience key behaviors in a friendly demeanor, exemplifying a can-do attitude, and portraying awillingnesstohelpat all times.

o Have a developed rapport with the customer base and have knowledge of account ownership.

o Act with confidence by answering and/or finding answers to customer questions and finding solutions to customer issues; be responsive and timely with correspondence and problem resolution.

o Maintain a position of trust and responsibility by keeping all customer business confidential.

o Follow the Bancorp Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related policies, maintaining ethical behavior at all times.

. Operations Function:

o Perform daily office responsibilities, working with the platform team, to maintain the efficient operation of the office.

o Maintain a balancing record that is in line with policy and have the ability to find and correct outages and to enlist help as needed.

o Maintain knowledge of the bank policies and financial center procedures, and take responsibility to keep up to date on any changes.

o Handle consumer and business customer problems with professionalism, directing more complex issues seamlessly to the Lead Customer Service Representative or other leadership as necessary.

o Demonstrate sound judgment in decision making, abiding appropriately to established guidelines and procedures.

. Referrals Function:

o Consistently meet or exceed sales referrals, as set by management.

o Actively involve self in daily huddles, sales meetings and staff meetings.

o Maintain a well-developed working knowledge of the complete line of Retail products and services offered, taking responsibility to keep up to date and request assistance for further development needs.

o Initiate conversations to uncover customer needs and effectively refer customers to business partners for the selling and cross-selling of bank products and services.

o Utilize appropriate tools for all referrals sent to business partners for tracking purposes.

o Consistent daily review of tools and dashboards for referral progression and monitoring of referral fulfillment to ensure proper disposition of referrals.

o Continuously increase knowledge and skills through self-motivation, formal education, seminars and in-house training.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: None.

MINIMUM KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

. High school diploma/GED.

. Work involves extensive cash handling, which requires ability to perform advanced math functions.

. Work involves contact with the public, necessitating the ability to present a professional image.

. Must have the ability to interact comfortably and confidently with the public and demonstrate the initiative to initiate dialogue.

. Work requires the ability to properly read and write well enough to communicate in both oral and written form.

. Position requires in-depth knowledge of retail policies and procedures in order to perform the essential duties with minimal supervision, which is usually acquired with a minimum of 2 years of CSR experience.

. Work requires the ability to take initiative and utilize sound judgment in decision-making and diplomacyand tact in problem resolution.

. Must be able to work in a team environment with the ability to interact well, and in a positive manner, with co-workers and management.

. Need to have flexibility in scheduling.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

. Normal office environment.

. Extending viewing of computer screens.

. Travel will be required.

Fifth Third Bank is proud to have an engaged and inclusive culture and to promote and ensure equal employment opportunity in all employment decisions regardless of race, color, gender, national origin, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, veteran status or any other legally protected status.