Fleet Maintenance Manager

Republic Services is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste. Through our subsidiaries, Republicâs collection companies, recycling centers, transfer stations, and landfills focus on providing effective solutions to make proper waste disposal effortless for our 14 million customers. Weâll handle it from here., our brand promise, lets customers know they can count on Republic to provide a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. Why Work with Us Our Company cannot thrive without great people devoted to serving customers, the community and the planet. We hire the best people to make Republic a great place to work. We are focused on attracting talented individuals across professions who are as committed to serving customers and the planet as we are. We strive to create a workplace that’s meaningful and rewarding to our 33,000 employees. That’s why we are proud to be recognized as Best Large Employer by Forbes, Worldâs Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, and Human Rights Campaign Foundationâs 2018 Corporate Equality Index.

The Maintenance Manager is responsible for the management of fleet equipment at one or more locations and managing a team(s) of technicians (mechanics) who are responsible for the preventive maintenance and repair of a fleet of up to 60 vehicles (diesel and alternative fuel)., Additional responsibilities could include maintenance of equipment and machinery at a post collection facility(ies), and management of a container shop(s). The Maintenance Manager is responsible for providing direction, either directly or indirectly, to a group of technicians to ensure that all repairs and maintenance to Republic Servicesâ equipment, including trucks, containers and other heavy duty equipment, are performed in compliance with the Companyâs safety and maintenance standards, and in compliance with all federal and state regulations. The Maintenance Manager is responsible for planning and scheduling the repair work for his or her work group to ensure that all work is done in a safe and timely manner, reducing lost productivity within the shop.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

â¢ Knowledge of basic computer skills and Microsoft Office

â¢ Advanced Root Cause Problem Solving

â¢ Effective and professional communications skills

â¢ Strong customer service orientation

â¢ Ability to anticipate business needs and plan accordingly to ensure that equipment, employee and fiscal resources are utilized in the most efficient manner

â¢ High level of analytical skill to develop a range of possible solutions to address a wide range of issues

â¢ Organizational skills

â¢ Ability to collaborate and encourage employee engagement

â¢ Good financial management and planning skills; ability to understand financial terms, budgets, tables and reports. Ability to develop realistic, comprehensive plans to make efficient use of resources.

Preferred Qualifications

â¢ High school diploma or G.E.D.

â¢ Associateâs Degree.

â¢ Bachelorâs Degree.

â¢ ASE T2 Diesel Engine.

â¢ ASE T Master Certified.

â¢ Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Certification T3 Drive.

â¢ ASE T4 Brake.

â¢ ASE T5 Suspension and Steering.

â¢ ASE T6 Electrical/Electronic.

â¢ ASE T7 HVAC Systems.

â¢ Certified Automotive Fleet Management (CAFM) Financial Systems, CAFM Risk Management, CAFM Information Management, CAFM Asset Management, CAFM Vehicle Fuel Management or experience with/knowledge of similar technology.

Principal Responsibilities

â¢ Provide direction to all technician levels, as well as the lead technicians, in the maintenance shop and may manage a Site Maintenance Supervisor in a satellite maintenance shop or a Maintenance Shift Supervisor, assigned to his or her work group to ensure that all repair and maintenance work is performed is a safe, efficient and timely manner. Oversee the planning and scheduling of all repair work to increase productivity, while effectively managing the departmentâs overtime. Monitor the shopâs operational performance and efficiency and take action to redirect activities as appropriate. Report to management on shop performance, and implement procedures for process or programmatic changes for improvement for efficiencies.

â¢ Manage lead technicians and maintenance supervisor(s) in the maintenance shop, to include such responsibilities as overseeing daily shop huddles; fleet walks; coaching and counseling lead technician and maintenance supervisor(s) on performance and corrective action, when necessary; make hiring and termination decisions, in concert with Human Resources and appropriate management; oversee employee training and performance evaluation; evaluate, recommend and approve supervisor recommendations for merit increase, promotion and job change recommendations, as appropriate.

â¢ Maintain an on-going preventive maintenance program for assigned locations. Identify trends in road calls, break downs; oversee maintenance of the building and other facility on site; control maintenance costs relating to personnel, purchasing, inventory control and outsourcing of repairs.

â¢ Manage outside repair facilities and repairs to ensure all work is properly completed in accordance with the Companyâs safety and compliance procedures, and federal and state regulations; follow up where appropriate. Identify training opportunities and, as necessary, document issues and constructively discusses corrective action, as needed, with maintenance supervisor.

â¢ Conduct Quality Control Inspections, track issues and issue resolution to ensure all works is properly completed and is in accordance with the Companyâs safety and compliance procedures, and federal and state regulations.

â¢ Maintain advanced knowledge of engine, emission systems, transmission, brake, hydraulic and electrical systems to manage advanced preventive and repair maintenance functions of heavy equipment and vehicles used by the company, on site and on the road, including: o Engine chassis repair and maintenance; o Knowledge of vehicle body control systems, including hydraulics and electrical systems to manage the maintenance and repair the vehicles in a timely and safe manner; o Knowledge of heating and air conditioning systems to manage diagnosis and repair of complex heating and cooling systems in the vehicles in a timely and safe manner; and o Knowledge of welding tools to fix heavy equipment in a safe and efficient manner to ensure the equipment is back in an operable condition as quickly and as safely as possible.

â¢ Manage related administrative matters for the team, including payroll, maintain employee records, maintain records of all preventive and corrective maintenance performed, ensure the appropriate recording of all information into Dossier Maintenance Software, prepare and submit the budget for approval, set departmental goals to align with the targets and performance objectives established by the divisionâs leadership team.

â¢ May require local travel. The statements herein are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by employees, and are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of responsibilities, duties, and skills required by personnel so classified. Furthermore, they do not establish a contract for employment and are subject to change at the discretion of the Company.

Qualifications

â¢ A minimum of 3 years of experience as a Maintenance Supervisor in the transportation industry which requires a thorough knowledge and application of safe working practices including OSHA Haz Com, OSHA Lock Out Tag Out, OSHA Fi