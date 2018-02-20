250274BR

Title:

First Year Tax Professional

Job Description:

First Year Tax Professional

Seeking seasonal Tax Preparers who want to grow their career and be a part of our network of expert professionals who enjoy serving clients with diverse tax needs.

We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, advanced tax training, and career advancement opportunities.

H&R Block is the industryâs largest consumer tax services providerÂ¹ and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.

Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs

Tax Professional duties include:

Conducting face-to-face tax interviews with clients

Preparing complete and accurate tax returns

Generating business growth, increasing client retention, and offering additional products and services

Providing IRS audit support

Support office priorities through teamwork and collaboration

Job ID:

250274BR

State:

MI

City:

TRAVERSE CITY

Address:

CHERRYLAND CENTER

Tax Office Job Categories:

First Year Tax Professional

Minimum Qualifications:

Required Skills & Experience:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Ability to effectively communicate in person and in writing

Experience working in a fast-paced environment

Successful completion of the H&R Block Tax Knowledge Assessment or Income Tax Course Â²

Must complete 18-hour continuing education requirement and meet all other IRS and applicable state requirements

Preferred Skills & Experience:

Sales and/or marketing experience

Previous experience in a customer service environment

Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!

H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.

1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.

2 Enrollment in, or completion of the H&R Block Income Tax Course is neither an offer nor a guarantee of employment.