First Year Tax Professional

TRAVERSE CITY, MI

https://my.jobs/9fc06edcb9a54689846e353bed2be9b7151

Posted on February 20, 2018

About First Year Tax Professional

Title:

Job Description:

Seeking seasonal Tax Preparers who want to grow their career and be a part of our network of expert professionals who enjoy serving clients with diverse tax needs.

We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, advanced tax training, and career advancement opportunities.

H&R Block is the industryâs largest consumer tax services providerÂ¹ and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.

Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs

Tax Professional duties include:

  • Conducting face-to-face tax interviews with clients

  • Preparing complete and accurate tax returns

  • Generating business growth, increasing client retention, and offering additional products and services

  • Providing IRS audit support

  • Support office priorities through teamwork and collaboration

Job ID:

State:

MI

City:

TRAVERSE CITY

Address:

CHERRYLAND CENTER

Tax Office Job Categories:

Minimum Qualifications:

Required Skills & Experience:

  • High School Diploma or equivalent

  • Ability to effectively communicate in person and in writing

  • Experience working in a fast-paced environment

  • Successful completion of the H&R Block Tax Knowledge Assessment or Income Tax Course Â²

  • Must complete 18-hour continuing education requirement and meet all other IRS and applicable state requirements

Preferred Skills & Experience:

  • Sales and/or marketing experience

  • Previous experience in a customer service environment

Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!

H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.

1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.

2 Enrollment in, or completion of the H&R Block Income Tax Course is neither an offer nor a guarantee of employment.

