First Year Tax Professional
BENZONIA, MI
Posted on March 2, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371236
About First Year Tax Professional
250260BR
Title:
First Year Tax Professional
Job Description:
First Year Tax Professional
Seeking seasonal Tax Preparers who want to grow their career and be a part of our network of expert professionals who enjoy serving clients with diverse tax needs.
We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, advanced tax training, and career advancement opportunities.
H&R Block is the industryâs largest consumer tax services providerÂ¹ and we have been focused on client service for over 60 years.
Apply today using any device at www.hrblock.com/careers > Tax Office Jobs
Tax Professional duties include:
-
Conducting face-to-face tax interviews with clients
-
Preparing complete and accurate tax returns
-
Generating business growth, increasing client retention, and offering additional products and services
-
Providing IRS audit support
-
Support office priorities through teamwork and collaboration
Job ID:
250260BR
State:
MI
City:
BENZONIA
Address:
1681 BENZIE HWY
Tax Office Job Categories:
First Year Tax Professional
Minimum Qualifications:
Required Skills & Experience:
-
High School Diploma or equivalent
-
Ability to effectively communicate in person and in writing
-
Experience working in a fast-paced environment
-
Successful completion of the H&R Block Tax Knowledge Assessment or Income Tax Course Â²
-
Must complete 18-hour continuing education requirement and meet all other IRS and applicable state requirements
Preferred Skills & Experience:
-
Sales and/or marketing experience
-
Previous experience in a customer service environment
Bilingual candidates strongly encouraged to apply!
H&R Block is an equal opportunity employer.
1 Based on annual revenues for sales of tax preparation products and services.
2 Enrollment in, or completion of the H&R Block Income Tax Course is neither an offer nor a guarantee of employment.
Job at a Glance
About H&R Block
More jobs at H&R Block