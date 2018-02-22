The City of Manistee Fire Department is seeking a Firefighter/Paramedic

ESSENTIAL DUTIES

Responds to fire alarms. Participates in fire suppression activities and property protection measures.

Operates a variety of firefighting equipment, tools and vehicles.

Receives dispatches for ambulance assistance, drives the ambulance to the emergency scene, administers medical care, and provides other medical professionals with necessary information regarding the patient.

Participates in training programs for hydraulics, pump operation and maintenance, and firefighting techniques.

Performs maintenance and upkeep on fire station equipment and facilities to ensure compliance with departmental standards.

Prepares reports of firefighting activities, as directed, ambulance runs, equipment malfunctions, and equipment service dates.

May be responsible for specialized programs such as fire prevention and safety, smoke detector awareness, and emergency training for the public.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION

Graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma.

A valid Michigan driver’s license and an excellent driving record.

State of Michigan Paramedic license and Fire Fighter I and II certification.

EXPERIENCE

Thorough knowledge of the principles, practices, and techniques of fire suppression and related safety issues.

Thorough knowledge of the operation and use of a variety of firefighting tools, emergency vehicles, protective equipment, and emergency medical instruments.

Thorough knowledge of the appropriate medical treatment procedures to apply in emergency situations.

Thorough knowledge of the geography, streets, and facility locations within the City.

Skill in establishing and maintaining effective working relationships with City employees, the public and other emergency services personnel.

Ability to make sound independent decisions when no assistance is available.

Ability to react calmly, follow standard procedures, and exercise good judgment, initiative, and resourcefulness when dealing with the public and other emergency services personnel.

Ability to work effectively under stress in emergency and confrontational situations.

Firefighting experience preferred.

Emergency medical services experience preferred.

Salary is $36, 518 annually

Benefits include: