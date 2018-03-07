Fire Alarm Installation Technician Traverse City,

Fire Alarm Installation Technician

Koorsen Fire & Security, one of the nation’s largest privately held fire & security services companies, is in search of a qualified FireAlarmInstallationTechnician at our Traverse City, MIbranch.

Koorsen offers a competitive compensation package, including: quarterly profit bonus program, Medical/dental/prescription benefit package, Company paid life insurance, 401k program with company match, Paid holidays, PTO (paid time off for combined vacation and personal days), Tuition reimbursement, Uniform program.

We also provide a number of voluntary benefits such as additional life and disability coverage, vision plan, Prepaid Legal Shield and Identity Theft Protection Plan. Many associates also take advantage of the discounts we offer on fire prevention and security systems for the associates’ home.

Primary Functions

*Install and service of fire alarm and suppression systems

*Install fire alarm, suppression, and engineeredsystems to specifications and

qualityexpectations

Â *Check out of all wiring and final terminations

* Assemble and program new panels and equipment

*Respond to trouble calls

*Complete and process required paperwork in a timely fashion

*Represent Koorsen in a professional positive manner

*Ensure high level of customer service, satisfaction and communication

*Ensure continued communication and cooperation with Koorsen staff

*Follow safety rules and good driving habits

*Follow Koorsen policies and procedures

*Other duties as assigned by supervisor

Requirements:

*Minimum High School Diploma or GED with 2 years working experience OR

*High School Diploma or GED, plus a Trade school or certification with at least

Â 1 year of experience in the service of Fire Alarm, Fire Suppression, and/or

Sprinkler Systems.

Skills Requirements:

*Customer oriented interpersonal skills

*Technical and/or Mechanical knowledge and abilities

*Ability to read and interpret mechanical drawings, specifications

and schematics

*Must be willing to attend training sessions and mandatory meetings

*Must be able to obtain required Certification(s)

Essential Functions and General Requirements:

*Must be able to read, write, speak and comprehend acceptable

business English.

*Must have regular and punctual attendance.

*Must have strong mathematical skills.

*Must have and maintain a valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

*Must be able to access all areas of route vehicle, including loading &

Â unloadingmaterials

*Must be able to access and tolerate small crawl spaces.

*Must be able to lift and carry a minimum of 75 pounds

*Must be able to push and pull greater than 50 pounds as needed

*Must be able to safely use and climb a ladder and reach a height of at

least 12 ft.

*Must be able to safely use a man lift and reach a height of up to 40 feet

to performservices

*Constant (5-8hrs/shift) standing, walking, handling objects, and

eye/hand/footcoordination

*Frequently (2-5hrs/shift) reaching, carrying and grasping objects,

repetitive motions

*Occasionally (up to 2hrs/shift) stooping, lifting, pushing, pulling, climbing,

balancing,crawling, exposure to weather, heavy to very heavy

Â physical work/duty THIS POSITION – ANY AND ALL CANDIDATES MUST BE ABLE TO CERTIFY THAT HE OR SHE CAN PERFORM WITH OR WITHOUT REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION ALL OF THE ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AS LISTED ABOVE.

NOTICE TO APPLICANTS:

Please review the following to ensure that you are aware of key information for all applicants. If you have questions, please contact us at .

Equal Employment Opportunity Employer

Family Medical Leave Act

Koorsen Fire & Security, Inc. meets all regulations for complying with the Family Medical Leave Act.

E-Verify and Workers Rights

Koorsen Fire & Security Inc. participates in E-Verify to confirm work authorization. The E-Verify and workers’ rights notice are available in English and Spanish.

Accommodation Requests

If you are an applicant with a disability and need an accommodation during the application process, please contact us at . Applicants with disabilities may be entitled to reasonable accommodation under the terms of the Americans with Disabilities Act and certain state or local laws.

Privacy Agreement

Please be aware of the following when answering conviction-related questions: Applicants should not disclose convictions that have been expunged, sealed, or statutorily eradicated; Misdemeanor convictions for which probation has been successfully completed or discharged and the case has been judicially dismissed; or Any referrals to a diversion program.

HIRING PROCESS (in addition to an interview):

1.Complete all sections which pertain to you. By electronically signing

Â t… For full info follow application link.

Koorsen Fire & Security, Inc. considers applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, age, disability, veteran’s status, or any other legally protected status.

