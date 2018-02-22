Fire Alarm EngineerTraverse City, MI

Summary: Primarilya branch level life safety engineering position responsible for the preparationof detailed Computer Aided Design(CAD) drawings ensuring the efficient andcompliant requirements of the life safety codes and standards are met.

PrimaryFunctions:

Prepare project drawings,specifications and schematics required to support the installation ofelectronic special systems (fire alarm, security, access control, and other lowvoltage specialty systems), consisting of floor plan layouts, riser diagrams,electrical interconnection drawings and installation terminations, clean agent,kitchen hood, industrial dry chemical and other life safety systems.

Coordinate project needswith other Koorsen staff.

Service customer projectneeds to specifications.

Prepare submittaldocumentation (i.e., data sheets, battery calculations)

Maintain project drawingfiles, and associated records and documentation tracking & maintainingas-built drawings

Assist with maintainingestablished customers and developing new business.

Timely completion andprocessing of required paperwork.

Representing Koorsen ina professional positive manner.

Customer service,satisfaction and communication.

Promote Koorsen productsand services.

Continued communicationand cooperation with Koorsen staff.

Follow Safety rules andgood driving habits.

Follow Koorsen policiesand procedures.

Miscellaneous duties asassigned by supervisor.

Knowledge,Education, Licensing, and Experience Requirements:

Required:

HighSchool Diploma or equivalent is required

5 years’ workingexperience designing fire alarm systems including floor plan layouts, risers,calculations and record drawings OR

Associateor Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or CADD technical school with 2years related work experience.

Preferred:

MinimumNICET Level 2 in Fire Alarm, Fire Sprinkler or Fire Suppression.

Experiencewith NFPA code standards

Knowledgeof REVIT and X-REF’s

Skill andAbility Requirements:

Mustpossess very strong, customer service oriented, interpersonal skills

Mustpossess strong electrical and/or mechanical knowledge and abilities

Mustbe able to perform suppression agent flow calculations, voltage and batteryload calculations.

Mustpossess strong organization skills

Musthave the ability to problem-solve effectively

Mustbe proficient using Windows based software and MS office

Soundknowledge of engineering design principles

Abilityto process submittal packages including booklets and plans to customers

Mustbe able to exercise effective time management skills (prioritize, work on a time line)

Physical Requirements & Exposures:

Mustbe able to carry, lift, push, & pull 25 pounds

Mustbe able to effectively use computer, adding machine, and telephone

Mustbe able to sit for long periods of time

Mustbe able to perform some repetitive motions while using a computer.

Koorsen Fire & Security, Inc. considers applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, age, disability, veteran’s status, or any other legally protected status.

