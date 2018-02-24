Financial Analyst-Reimbursement

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Bachelorâs Degree in Accounting or Finance, with CPA or Masterâs Degree in Business Administration preferred.

Two to four yearsâ experience in finance, preferably health care related.

Knowledge of federal and state laws and regulations affecting institutional healthcare providers.

Strong knowledge of principles and technical methods of accounting and financial analysis of healthcare institutions and health systems.

Ability to interpret statutes and regulations, CMS guidelines, GAAP, GAAS, professional audit guides and reimbursement principles

Experience with computer applications, including Microsoft Office products, data extraction software, etc.

Strong interpersonal, technical, and written/verbal communication skills; ability to interact effectively at all levels of the organization.

Must possess strong analytical and interpretative skills.

Must maintain confidentiality of information and records.

ORGANIZATION

This position is under the direction/supervision of the Director of Reimbursement.

The position interacts with staff, department directors, and administrative personnel in virtually all other departments and affiliates, as well as external parties such as consultants and external auditors in a complex multi-entity environment. Some travel is required.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

X No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare:

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in the Commitment to My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

Demonstrates excellent project management skills.

Integral to health system administrators and managers decision making related to financial information and analysis. Supports management in development of business plans and other special projects.

Completes accurate, compliant, and well documented third party cost reports.

Analyzes financial and statistical data used in the reimbursement reports to determine accuracy, consistency from year to year, and effects upon institutionâs reimbursement or final settlements.

Verifies and analyzes rate calculations and final settlements submitted by third-party payers and governmental agencies for accuracy

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of principles and technical methods of reimbursement accounting and financial analysis of healthcare institutions and health systems.

Assist with third-party cost report audits and provide support in response to inquiries made by third-party auditors, external financial audits and internal audits as needed.

Reconciles revenue between hospital financial reports and third-party payor/governmental agency reports.

Prepares interim cost reports for independent audit review, the annual budget internal contractual estimation, and the case mix system.

Provides up-to-date reimbursement rate information to the Accounting Department to enhance the monthly contractual allowance calculation. Periodically reviews the monthly contractual allowance calculation.

Participates in and suggests areas where formal appeals to third-party and governmental agencies are warranted. Prepares formal appeal work papers.

Assists in the preparation of special reimbursement and cost study analyses and in the accumulation of certain statistical data.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.