Financial Advisor Development Program

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and investment products and services for individuals and businesses. With 10,869 Financial Advisors and $1.9 trillion in client balances as of December 31, 2015, Merrill Lynch is among the largest businesses of its kind in the world.

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management specializes in goals-based wealth management, including planning for retirement, education, legacy, and other life goals through investment advice and guidance. Merrill Lynchs financial advisors help clients pursue the life they envision through a one-on-one relationship with a financial advisor committed to their needs an advisor with access to the investment insights of Merrill Lynch and the banking convenience of Bank of America.

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is part of Bank of America Corporation.

The Practice Management Development (PMD) Associate role is a 43 month development program for professionals who wish to build a wealth management business and become a full-fledged Merrill Lynch Financial Advisor (FA).

PMD is a structured and disciplined program that demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the growth and progress of our Merrill Lynch Financial Advisors. PMD offers new advisors the most professional and client focused sales, investment, and business management training in the industry. PMD Associates will build upon their knowledge of these topics throughout the duration of the program, while focusing on developing client relationships.

With the assistance of mentors and managers, our PMD Associates will learn to develop a pipeline of affluent clients, identify client needs, develop relationships with existing and prospective clients, review investment goals, prepare investment recommendations that align with client goals, and the business management skills needed to operate an optimal practice model.

The Practice Management Development Associate engages in:

Developing a book of business in order to meet and exceed the required performance hurdles

Effectively sourcing prospective clients, capitalizing on referrals, assessing customer needs, through collaboration, delivering the full resources of Bank of America and Merrill Lynch to the client, and delivering highly customized solutions to meet client needs

Recommending investment products and services that are suitable for prospects and clients based on their objectives, resources, time horizon, risk profile and preferences

Balancing investment management, sales activities, customer service, new client development, administrative, compliance and personal growth and development according to both a day-to-day and longer-term plan

Planning and managing resources (time, people, budget) to run an optimal practice

Seeking the expertise of specialists, where appropriate, to identify, banking, lending, planning and investment solutions for a client

Establishing and maintaining relationship with the management team and informing them of any circumstances that require supervisory attention/review/approval per compliance guidelines and policies

Completing required training, obtaining industry licenses (Series 7 & 66), mastering assessments, maintaining continuing education requirements and meeting minimum performance standards

The Practice Management Development Associate receives:

A base salary through the full 43 months in the PMD program along with bonus potential. Upon completion of the PMD program, the candidate will be compensated in accordance with the Financial Advisor Incentive Compensation Plan.

The strength and name recognition of Merrill Lynch and Bank of America

World class investment, sales, and business management training throughout their career

Cutting edge Technology and industry leading platform to leverage for success

Access to a full array of investment and banking solutions for your clients

Mentors and Managers located within your local office to work with you towards your success

PMD Curriculum that includes CFP course work, wealth management curriculum, licensing and essential skills training from Managers and Mentors

The Practice Management Development program is designed for professionals who are ready to make a career transition and follow their passion of becoming a Financial Advisor.

Candidate Qualifications :

Experience

Candidates for this role will have a history of high achievement demonstrated by a proven record of rapid advancement in exceeding goals and outperforming peers. The ideal candidate has applicable sales experience or has worked in a professional or entrepreneurial setting.

Success Skills and Attributes

The ideal candidate will bring to the role a broad network of contacts and relationships along with the ability to develop a strong sales pipeline through prospecting, telemarketing and relationship building skills. Other success attributes candidates possess are:

Ability to influence people

Entrepreneurial and self motivated to succeed

Perseverance and resilience

Confident and engaging presence

Concise, inspiring communication

Client focus mentality

High professional standards and integrity

Education/Licenses

The ideal candidate will have at minimum a Bachelors degree. The following licenses/designations are preferred:

Series 7 and 66 licensed – The PMD curriculum assists candidates from outside the wealth management industry to prepare for and complete licensing requirements for both

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

Certified Financial Planner (CFP)

Posting Date : 01/17/2018

Location :

Traverse City, MI, HARBOUR VIEW CENTRE, 333 W GRANDVIEW PKWY,

United States

Travel : Yes, 5% of the time

Full / Part-time : Full time

Hours Per Week : 37.5

Shift : 1st shift

