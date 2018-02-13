Final Assembly

Assembles fabricated and purchased components into completed products by performing the following duties:

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Assembles all production and purchased components into a completed assembly

Utilizes standard production techniques when assembling multiple pieces

Checks for proper operations of all components

Maintains adequate supply of standard components

Notifies management of discrepancies using ECR’s and DMR’s

Maintains job files

Maintains orderly and clean work area

SKILL REQUIREMENTS

Must be able to read blueprints

This Job Description is not meant to be all-inclusive and requirements may change according to the demands of this position.