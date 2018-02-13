Final Assembly
Charlevoix, MI
Posted on February 13, 2018
About Final Assembly
Assembles fabricated and purchased components into completed products by performing the following duties:
SPECIFIC DUTIES
Assembles all production and purchased components into a completed assembly
Utilizes standard production techniques when assembling multiple pieces
Checks for proper operations of all components
Maintains adequate supply of standard components
Notifies management of discrepancies using ECR’s and DMR’s
Maintains job files
Maintains orderly and clean work area
SKILL REQUIREMENTS
Must be able to read blueprints
This Job Description is not meant to be all-inclusive and requirements may change according to the demands of this position.
