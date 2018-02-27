Field Technician

Empiric Solutions, Inc. is seeking full-time Network Technicians to provide onsite and remote end user support, and perform preventative maintenance on some of Northern Michigan’s most mission critical networks. This is an entry level positions with growth potential; your ability to learn is as important as what you already know. Technicians will work under the guidance of designated Network Administrators and Senior Network Administrators.

Candidate should possess a general knowledge of:

Windows Desktop Operating Systems and typical Applications

Active Directory and Group Policies

TCP/IP, IPv4, IPv6

Ethernet Switches

VoIP and IP Telephony

General SQL commands

Scripting Languages (VBS, PowerShell, etc.)

Candidate should demonstrate the ability to:

Engage clients in technology discussions using non-technical terms

Solve problems in a scientific and logical manner

Effectively participate in developing technology plans and budgets

Other Expectations (post-hire):

Pass an extensive Criminal History Record search

Complete Security Awareness Training (Mandatory participation)

Travel regularly to client sites

Possess a reliable vehicle (IRS mileage rate reimbursement provided)

Participate in rotational on-call duties (Post 90 days)

Have reliable Internet at home (for on-call support)

Demonstrate excellent writing skills for effective communication

Submit detailed daily summaries of work completed

Are you self-motivated, able to keep current with new technologies, and able to work independently as well as with a group? Can you communicate effectively, manage time efficiently, and integrate with a close-knit team? Do you thrive in an environment in which you are called on to demonstrate excellent problem solving skills and make responsible decisions? You may be just the right fit for our team!

Our professional office is located in Petoskey, Michigan. Honesty and integrity are of the utmost importance. While we encourage quality, hard work, we also strive to create an open, relaxed, and balanced work environment with a good dose of humor.

To learn more about us, please visit us at: www.empiricsolutions.com