Field Technician I
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 11, 2018
JOB SUMMARY
Entry Level Position with Training Provided.
Under close supervision, perform installs, disconnects, downgrades, and upgrades for residential customers. Position will also be trained to complete reconnects.
MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Perform basic installations, disconnects, reconnects, service upgrades and downgrades, and relocates for residential single family, multi-family and/or multi-dwelling units
Perform all work as necessary to conform to quality, security and safety control guidelines (includes compliance with requirements outlined in applicable regulations such as OSHA, and FCC and following procedures as outlined in the Customer Premise Network Installation Qualifications (CPNIQ), Technical Quality Assurance (TQA), National Electric Code (NEC), National Electrical Safety Code (NESC), other Installation, Technical Operations, Safety Manuals, and Employee Handbook)
Adhere to TQA standards in accordance with company policy
Follow security procedures to prevent any unauthorized services
Integrate various company services (video, internet, telephone) with customer’s equipment
Ensure and record proper levels and signal quality within required specifications on active outlets; Verify no signal leakage or ingress is present in the drop network
Identify basic distribution problems associated with the RF portions of the forward and reverse plant and refer to Field Engineering
Escalate unresolved customer issues to supervisor
Clean the premises of all debris and materials after the installation is complete
Educate customer on proper use of services and equipment, including channel lineups, and how to access online help
Maintain accurate records including time worked, daily logs, gas sheets as required; properly record all required information on data devices and/or work orders
Operate communications device in accordance with company policies
Operate Company vehicle in a safe and responsible manner. Clean, maintain, stock, and secure assigned vehicle and equipment, in accordance with company policies
Utilize and become proficient with tasks, tools, test equipment and information that will enhance business results
Adhere to industry specific, local, state and federal regulations, as applicable
Know, understand and follow company policy
Perform other duties as requested by supervisor
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Skills/Abilities and Knowledge
Ability to read, write and speak the English language to communicate with employees, customers, suppliers, in person, on the phone, and by written communications in a clear, straight-forward, and professional manner
Ability to use the following hand tools electric drills, hammers, wrenches, screwdrivers
Ability to walk over all types of terrain in all kinds of weather while carrying tools and equipment, including gaffs, ladders, and fully loaded tool belts
Ability to safely use weight-bearing equipment (such as gaffs, safety harness and ladders) within the maximum weight limitations of that equipment
Ability to accurately measure distances, using tapes or other measuring devices
Ability to carry, climb and operate extension ladder, (approx. 32 ft high and 90 pounds)
Ability to climb poles using gaffs, hooks and climbing belt as needed
Ability to differentiate between different sizes and colors of wires
Ability to make cable connections in tight spaces by bending, reaching, twisting
Ability to perform job from high places (i.e. poles and roofs)
Ability to work while standing 50 – 70% of the time
Ability to work with small components and wires to make cable connections
Ability to use handheld communication devices and applications
Ability to travel (including during inclement weather) to and from assigned territories and company facilities
Ability to work outside for extended periods in any season and/or during inclement weather
Familiarity with computer operating systems, and a myriad of consumer communications devices (e.g., PDAs, smartphones, routers, modems, converters, and wireless devices), and computer software applications
Ability to complete documentation accurately
Certifications and/or Licenses
Valid driver’s license with satisfactory driving record within Company required standards
Education
High School Diploma or equivalent work experience
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
Skills/Abilities and Knowledge
Ability to use personal computer and software applications
Ability to operate appropriate computer or test equipment associated with position (e.g. signal level meters, ohm meters, etc.)
Experience with consumer education of products and services
WORKING CONDITIONS
This position works face to face with customers
Work indoors in confined space, poorly ventilated areas such as attics, basements and/or crawlspaces
Exposure to dust, dirt, noise, insects, rodents, pets, and cleaning solutions
