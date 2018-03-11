Field Technician I

JOB SUMMARY

Entry Level Position with Training Provided.

Under close supervision, perform installs, disconnects, downgrades, and upgrades for residential customers. Position will also be trained to complete reconnects.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Perform basic installations, disconnects, reconnects, service upgrades and downgrades, and relocates for residential single family, multi-family and/or multi-dwelling units

Perform all work as necessary to conform to quality, security and safety control guidelines (includes compliance with requirements outlined in applicable regulations such as OSHA, and FCC and following procedures as outlined in the Customer Premise Network Installation Qualifications (CPNIQ), Technical Quality Assurance (TQA), National Electric Code (NEC), National Electrical Safety Code (NESC), other Installation, Technical Operations, Safety Manuals, and Employee Handbook)

Adhere to TQA standards in accordance with company policy

Follow security procedures to prevent any unauthorized services

Integrate various company services (video, internet, telephone) with customer’s equipment

Ensure and record proper levels and signal quality within required specifications on active outlets; Verify no signal leakage or ingress is present in the drop network

Identify basic distribution problems associated with the RF portions of the forward and reverse plant and refer to Field Engineering

Escalate unresolved customer issues to supervisor

Clean the premises of all debris and materials after the installation is complete

Educate customer on proper use of services and equipment, including channel lineups, and how to access online help

Maintain accurate records including time worked, daily logs, gas sheets as required; properly record all required information on data devices and/or work orders

Operate communications device in accordance with company policies

Operate Company vehicle in a safe and responsible manner. Clean, maintain, stock, and secure assigned vehicle and equipment, in accordance with company policies

Utilize and become proficient with tasks, tools, test equipment and information that will enhance business results

Adhere to industry specific, local, state and federal regulations, as applicable

Know, understand and follow company policy

Perform other duties as requested by supervisor

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Skills/Abilities and Knowledge

Ability to read, write and speak the English language to communicate with employees, customers, suppliers, in person, on the phone, and by written communications in a clear, straight-forward, and professional manner

Ability to use the following hand tools electric drills, hammers, wrenches, screwdrivers

Ability to walk over all types of terrain in all kinds of weather while carrying tools and equipment, including gaffs, ladders, and fully loaded tool belts

Ability to safely use weight-bearing equipment (such as gaffs, safety harness and ladders) within the maximum weight limitations of that equipment

Ability to accurately measure distances, using tapes or other measuring devices

Ability to carry, climb and operate extension ladder, (approx. 32 ft high and 90 pounds)

Ability to climb poles using gaffs, hooks and climbing belt as needed

Ability to differentiate between different sizes and colors of wires

Ability to make cable connections in tight spaces by bending, reaching, twisting

Ability to perform job from high places (i.e. poles and roofs)

Ability to work while standing 50 – 70% of the time

Ability to work with small components and wires to make cable connections

Ability to use handheld communication devices and applications

Ability to travel (including during inclement weather) to and from assigned territories and company facilities

Ability to work outside for extended periods in any season and/or during inclement weather

Familiarity with computer operating systems, and a myriad of consumer communications devices (e.g., PDAs, smartphones, routers, modems, converters, and wireless devices), and computer software applications

Ability to complete documentation accurately

Certifications and/or Licenses

Valid driver’s license with satisfactory driving record within Company required standards

Education

High School Diploma or equivalent work experience

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Skills/Abilities and Knowledge

Ability to use personal computer and software applications

Ability to operate appropriate computer or test equipment associated with position (e.g. signal level meters, ohm meters, etc.)

Experience with consumer education of products and services

WORKING CONDITIONS

This position works face to face with customers

Work indoors in confined space, poorly ventilated areas such as attics, basements and/or crawlspaces

Exposure to dust, dirt, noise, insects, rodents, pets, and cleaning solutions

