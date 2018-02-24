Field Service Technician
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
About Field Service Technician
Company Description:
Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest lift truck manufacturers, offers local support on a global scale with more than 15 manufacturing facilities worldwide and more than 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. Our global sales and service network provides our customers with a local resource for a wide variety of quality material handling equipment, fleet management solutions, warehouse products and support services to meet their needs anytime, anywhere.
Want to Learn More? Watch A Day in the Life of a Crown Field Service Technician! click here at https://youtu.be/JzNM3c_hCOU
Job Responsibilities:
-
Troubleshoot, diagnose and repair Crown and all other makes of lift trucks.
-
Perform all assigned planned maintenance on customer lift trucks.
-
Maintain a service van and its inventory.
-
Process paperwork after completion of each job.
Qualifications:
-
High school diploma or equivalent.
-
Good mechanical and electrical aptitudes, knowledge of electrical/electronic systems and hydraulics and internal combustion engines, and the ability to read and understand electrical and hydraulic schematics.
-
Good written/verbal communication and customer care skills.
-
Valid driver’s license, good driving record, and ability to safely operate lift trucks.
-
Technical degree, previous lift truck repair, welding experience, and knowledge of various types of testing equipment preferred.
Compensation and Benefits:
Crown offers an excellent wage and benefits package for full-time employees including Health/Dental/Vision/Prescription Drug Plan, Flexible Benefits Plan, 401K Retirement Savings Plan, Life and Disability Benefits, Paid Holidays, Paid Vacation, Tuition Reimbursement, and much more.
Crown also offers Service Technicians:
-
Award-Winning Service Training
-
Company Vehicle for Field Service Technicians
-
Tool Insurance
-
No Flat Rate
-
40 Hours Per Week plus Overtime
-
Uniforms
-
Specialty Tools
-
Primarily 1st Shift
-
Solid Support Network
-
Career Advancement Opportunities
EO/AA Employer Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled
