Field Service Technician

Traverse City, MI

https://my.jobs/2b8f2e17152f4fdaa9bb88137d573852151

Posted on February 24, 2018

About Field Service Technician

Company Description:

Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest lift truck manufacturers, offers local support on a global scale with more than 15 manufacturing facilities worldwide and more than 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. Our global sales and service network provides our customers with a local resource for a wide variety of quality material handling equipment, fleet management solutions, warehouse products and support services to meet their needs anytime, anywhere.

Want to Learn More? Watch A Day in the Life of a Crown Field Service Technician! click here at https://youtu.be/JzNM3c_hCOU

Job Responsibilities:

  • Troubleshoot, diagnose and repair Crown and all other makes of lift trucks.

  • Perform all assigned planned maintenance on customer lift trucks.

  • Maintain a service van and its inventory.

  • Process paperwork after completion of each job.

Qualifications:

  • High school diploma or equivalent.

  • Good mechanical and electrical aptitudes, knowledge of electrical/electronic systems and hydraulics and internal combustion engines, and the ability to read and understand electrical and hydraulic schematics.

  • Good written/verbal communication and customer care skills.

  • Valid driver’s license, good driving record, and ability to safely operate lift trucks.

  • Technical degree, previous lift truck repair, welding experience, and knowledge of various types of testing equipment preferred.

Compensation and Benefits:

Crown offers an excellent wage and benefits package for full-time employees including Health/Dental/Vision/Prescription Drug Plan, Flexible Benefits Plan, 401K Retirement Savings Plan, Life and Disability Benefits, Paid Holidays, Paid Vacation, Tuition Reimbursement, and much more.

Crown also offers Service Technicians:

  • Award-Winning Service Training

  • Company Vehicle for Field Service Technicians

  • Tool Insurance

  • No Flat Rate

  • 40 Hours Per Week plus Overtime

  • Uniforms

  • Specialty Tools

  • Primarily 1st Shift

  • Solid Support Network

  • Career Advancement Opportunities

EO/AA Employer Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled

About Crown Equipment Corporation

More jobs at Crown Equipment Corporation

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8529711

