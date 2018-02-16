Field Service Engineer
Star Cutter Company/Elk Rapids Engineering
Elk Rapids, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Field Service Engineer
RoleÂ
The Field Service Engineer will play a pivotal role in the future success of the company by servicing through deterministic practices, the machine install base.
Â Responsibilities
- Establish working relationships with current foreign and domestic customers to better service the Star product line
- Identify and troubleshoot a wide range of problems typically found on a CNC machine tool
- Complete a vast training schedule in order to come up to speed quickly and efficiently on the Star brand of CNC tool and cutter grinders
- Answer questions and provide effective phone support while in house to support our customer base
- Review, evaluate, and suggest areas within production where formal documentation and/or assembly practices need to be created. Bring back and summarize important continuous improvement ideas from experiences in the field
- Assist in the assembly, startup, and testing of the machine tool line in order to maintain the production schedule and keep critical tasks moving forward
- Travel 40% – 60%
Â
Knowledge and Skills
- Strong mechanical and electrical skills
- Ability to communicate clearly with management and customers
- Strong work ethic with a focus on customer service
Â Education Requirements
- Engineering Degree preferred but not a requirement
Experience Requirements
- 5+ years in a manufacturing/service environment
Â
Â
