Field Service Engineer

Elk Rapids, MI

http://www.starcutter.com

Posted on February 16, 2018

About Field Service Engineer

The Field Service Engineer will play a pivotal role in the future success of the company by servicing through deterministic practices, the machine install base.

  • Establish working relationships with current foreign and domestic customers to better service the Star product line
  • Identify and troubleshoot a wide range of problems typically found on a CNC machine tool
  • Complete a vast training schedule in order to come up to speed quickly and efficiently on the Star brand of CNC tool and cutter grinders
  • Answer questions and provide effective phone support while in house to support our customer base
  • Review, evaluate, and suggest areas within production where formal documentation and/or assembly practices need to be created. Bring back and summarize important continuous improvement ideas from experiences in the field
  • Assist in the assembly, startup, and testing of the machine tool line in order to maintain the production schedule and keep critical tasks moving forward
  • Travel 40% – 60%

Knowledge and Skills

  • Strong mechanical and electrical skills
  • Ability to communicate clearly with management and customers
  • Strong work ethic with a focus on customer service

  • Engineering Degree preferred but not a requirement

Experience Requirements

  • 5+ years in a manufacturing/service environment

About Star Cutter Company/Elk Rapids Engineering

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8049165

