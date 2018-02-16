Role Â

The Field Service Engineer will play a pivotal role in the future success of the company by servicing through deterministic practices, the machine install base.

Â Responsibilities

Establish working relationships with current foreign and domestic customers to better service the Star product line

Identify and troubleshoot a wide range of problems typically found on a CNC machine tool

Complete a vast training schedule in order to come up to speed quickly and efficiently on the Star brand of CNC tool and cutter grinders

Answer questions and provide effective phone support while in house to support our customer base

Review, evaluate, and suggest areas within production where formal documentation and/or assembly practices need to be created. Bring back and summarize important continuous improvement ideas from experiences in the field

Assist in the assembly, startup, and testing of the machine tool line in order to maintain the production schedule and keep critical tasks moving forward

Travel 40% – 60%

Â

Knowledge and Skills

Strong mechanical and electrical skills

Ability to communicate clearly with management and customers

Strong work ethic with a focus on customer service

Â Education Requirements

Engineering Degree preferred but not a requirement

Experience Requirements

5+ years in a manufacturing/service environment

Â

Â