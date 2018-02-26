Field Interviewer – M-Cares Traverse City, MI

NORC at the University of Chicago is currently seeking outgoing, persuasive Field Interviewers to help conduct interviews for the Michigan Contraceptive Access, Research, and Evaluation Study (M-Cares). M-Cares will study the implications of improving financial access to reproductive health care. M-CARES, partnered with a primary care provider in Michigan, will recruit several thousand patients 18-35 years old to participate in a randomized intervention which will provide subsidies for family planning services. The participants will be linked to large-scale administrative data, allowing the study to examine the effects of the subsidies for contraceptives on childbearing, health care use, education, labor market success, and public assistance receipt. The administrative data will also be complemented by 3 surveys completed over a period of five years, which will provide information on contraceptive use, pregnancies, partnership decisions, physical and mental health. The aim of the study is to provide estimates of the consequences of eliminating funding for family planning services by quantifying the differences in various life outcomes for women who do and do not receive subsidies for contraceptives through the randomized intervention.

Interviewers will be staffed at selected Planned Parenthood Clinics in Michigan and will ask participants three eligibility questions. If eligible, interviewers will ask participants to take the survey on-line or in person via a tablet.

ABOUT FIELD INTERVIEWERS:

????????NORC field interviewers are vital to our nationwide survey research operation. They talk to people from every conceivable walk of lifeâby telephone and in personâto obtain information on issues like health care, employment, and education.

The work we do at NORC has lasting social significance, and the data we gather helps legislators and others involved in setting policy make informed decisions for the welfare of all Americans in an increasingly complex society.

The interview is the basic tool by which we are able to provide this data and the interviewer is the one who makes it all possible.

Our field interviewers tell us they enjoy meeting all kinds of people and seeing America from different points of view. If you are curious about the world around you, are open to meeting new people, and like facing new challenges, this may well be the job for you.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Interviewers are expected to follow the Basic Interviewing Techniques as described in their NORC Field Guide

Interviewers must be able to regularly work associated clinic hours.

Interviewers are expected to work productively and efficiently. Interviewers must be able to work 20-25 hours per week.

Assignments may vary based on the number of Respondents in specified locations. We attempt to cluster assignments geographically, but it may be necessary to travel longer distances in some situations. Interviewers must be willing to drive 50-100 miles or more, one way, to contact area respondents as needed.

Field Interviewers are responsible for documenting all contacts and activity in the record of calls in our case management system in a consistent and professional manner (known as ROCs â entered electronically in the laptop).

There is a weekly review process on this project. Cost, production goals and data quality feedback will be set for each field interviewer according to case assignment.

Validation of work and related activities will be completed by survey staff.

Data quality expectations for this project will be outlined in training and throughout the data collection period. Each interviewer is expected to meet or exceed data quality targets.

Reliable transportation and personal phone required.

Certain amounts of auto insurance required.

AVAILABILITY:

Interviewers are expected to work productively and efficiently. This is a part-time, temporary position, usually 20-25 hours per week. Interviewers will staff specific shifts at Planned Parenthood clinics during their regular hours of operation.

The data collection field period runs from March 2018 through March 2019.

TRAINING:

At home training

Two hours of homestudy, prior to general/project training.

In Person Training

Interviewers who are new to NORC or have not worked in several years will attend NORC general training, March 9, 2018.

Two days of in person project training at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, March 13-14, 2018.

BENEFITS:

An opportunity to work on an important, national research project.

Temporary employment with hourly pay, and retirement benefits, subject to eligibility.

Field interviewers get to work on a project that will affect government policy and meet interesting people while conducting the in-person interviews on an important topic.

Paid training.

To see all of the benefits, including retirement savings and a limited health plan, click here.

REQUIREMENTS FOR FIELD INTERVIEWERS:

In addition to meeting specific job requirements, employees hired for this position must present evidence of their identity and authorization to work in the United States (I9 documentation). We also require: a valid drivers license (exceptions can be made for applicants from major urban centers such as New York City), proof of auto liability insurance and unlimited use of an automobile in good working condition; a working home phone number; ability to carry a laptop computer and survey documents and supplies, and availability to attend in-person, paid training s?e??ssions (no exceptions).

ABOUT NORC:

NORC at the University of Chicago is an objective, non-partisan research institution that delivers reliable data and rigorous analysis to guide critical programmatic, business, and policy decisions. Since 1941, NORC has conducted groundbreaking studies, created and applied innovative methods and tools, and advanced principles of scientific integrity and collaboration. Today, government, corporate, and nonprofit clients around the world partner with NORC to transform increasingly complex information into useful knowledge.

NORC conducts research in five main areas: Economics, Markets, and the Workforce; Education, Training, and Learning; Global Development; Health and Well-Being; and Society, Media, and Public Affairs.

We provide comprehensive and integrated services that span the research cycle, and offer solutions that anticipate and address critical needs in research and data science. We approach all work with deep technical expertise, a spirit of collaboration, and a commitment to scientific integrity.

EEO STATEMENT:

NORC is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer that values and actively seeks diversity in the workforce. NORC evaluates qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, and other legally-protected characteristics.

