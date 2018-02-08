Farm Worker/Trabajador de Campo

Farm workers needed inÂ Lake LeelanauÂ to sort and harvest cherries and apples. Cherry harvest will primarily be done by hand (using cherry shakers) and apple harvest will be done by hand. Workers will also complete tasks associated with general farm work, including pruning, planting apple trees, installing and maintaining irrigation, maintaining fences, cleaning farm and equipment, operating tractor, weeding and painting tree trunks and farm buildings.Â

Se necesitan trabajadores de campo enÂ Lake Leelanau para ordenar y cosechar cerezas y manzanas. La cosecha de cerezasÂ estarÃ¡ hecha principalmente por maquina (por uso de “shaker” de cerezas) y la cosecha de manzanas estarÃ¡ hecha por mano. Trabajadores tambiÃ©n harÃ¡n deberes asociados con el trabajo agrÃ­cola general, incluso podar, plantar Ã¡rboles de manzana, instalar y mantener irrigaciÃ³n, mantener cercas, limpiar granja y equipo, operar tractor, quitar la maleza y pintar troncos y edificios de granja.Â

Period of employment/periodo de empleo: 4/16/2018 – 11/8/2018

Work schedule is generally 36 hours per week, Monday through Saturday. Additional hours may be offered but not required.

El horario laboral es generalmente 36 horas por semana, lunes hasta sÃ¡bado. Horas adicionales pueden estar ofrecidas, pero no serÃ­an obligatorias.Â

Workers will be paid a minimum of $13.06 per hour, with the opportunity to earn more through piece rate work

Los trabajadores ganarÃ¡n un mÃ­nimo de $13.06 por hora, con la oportunidad de ganar mÃ¡s por el pago por contrato

Must be able to lift up to 60 pounds.

Es necesario poder levantar hasta 60 libras.

Requires three months of verifiable commercial cherry equipment operation and commercial agricultural hand harvest experience. Applicants must furnish job references from employers within the last 5 years to establish acceptable prior experience.

Se requiere tres meses verificables de experiencia comercial de la operaciÃ³n de equipo de cerezas y cosecha a mano comercial de productos agrÃ­colas. Solicitantes necesitan proveer referencias del trabajo de empleadores dentro de los Ãºltimos 5 aÃ±os para establecer experiencia previa aceptable.Â

Employer provides housing at no cost to workers who are not reasonably able to return same day to their residence. Separate sleeping rooms and bathroom facilities are designated for male and female workers. Family housing is not available.

El empleador provee vivienda sin cobrar a los trabajadores que no puedan razonablemente regresar en el mismo dÃ­a a sus residencias. Se designan dormitorios e instalaciones de baÃ±o separados para trabajadores masculinos y femeninos.Â No se provee viviendas para familiares de los trabajadores.Â

Workers hired from beyond normal commuting distance will be reimbursed for inbound transportation costs. Upon completion of the work contract, these workers will also be provided with outbound transportation costs.Â

Los trabajadores que estÃ¡n contratados fuera de la distancia normal para viajar al trabajo estarÃ¡n reembolsados para el transporte de llegada. Para los que terminan el contrato completo, el empleador proveerÃ¡ o pagarÃ¡ por el transporte de ida.Â

Employer offers transportation between daily work site and employer-provided housing at no cost to worker entitled to housing benefit.

El empleador ofrece transportaciÃ³n desde el sitio del trabajo y la vivienda proveÃ­da por el empleador cada dÃ­a sin costo al trabajador con derecho al beneficio de la vivienda.

Approved for Intrastate Recruitment/Aprobado para el reclutamiento intraestatalÂ